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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Pete Hegseth's 'Sacrifice' Tweet After Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Iran Strike — 'Bloodlust for a Senseless War'

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Pete Hegseth
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Pete Hegseth over his tribute to two fallen U.S. service members.

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July 19 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after he described two U.S. service members killed in an Iranian drone strike as having made a "sacrifice," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Georgia Republican also turned her fury on President Donald Trump, accusing his administration of fueling what she called a "senseless war" on behalf of Israel.

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MTG Erupts Over Pete Hegseth's 'Sacrifice' Comment

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image of The Georgia Republican objected to Hegseth describing the troops' deaths as a 'sacrifice.'
Source: mega

The Georgia Republican objected to Hegseth describing the troops' deaths as a 'sacrifice.'

Hegseth paid tribute to the two fallen service members in a post on X after news of the deadly strike broke.

"Godspeed, heroes," he wrote. "Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve."

Greene immediately took issue with the defense secretary's choice of words, responding with a profanity-filled post.

"Sacrifice?? What the f--- are you talking about??" she wrote. "They did not willingly sacrifice themselves. They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel."

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Source: @FmrRepMTG/X

Pete Hegseth honored the fallen troops in a post on X following the deadly strike.

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'Bloodlust for a Senseless War'

image of MTG accused Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump of waging a 'senseless war' on behalf of Israel.
Source: mega

MTG accused Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump of waging a 'senseless war' on behalf of Israel.

The outspoken former congresswoman continued her criticism by accusing the Trump administration of using the deaths to justify further military action.

"Their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war," Greene wrote.

Greene has been among the most vocal Republican critics of U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict, repeatedly warning against deeper military engagement in the Middle East.

She later tweeted, sending prayers to the soldiers, "I'm praying for the families and friends of those two fallen soldiers and for the third missing soldier. This should not be happening." "President Trump needs to bring our troops home and stop this senseless America LAST war!!!" she added.

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Two U.S. Service Members Killed

image of Two U.S. service members were killed while defending against Iranian drone strikes in Jordan.
Source: mega

Two U.S. service members were killed while defending against Iranian drone strikes in Jordan.

The two American service members were killed on July 17 while defending against Iranian drone strikes in Jordan.

One additional service member remains missing, while four others were injured in the attack and were later treated and released from the hospital.

The incident has further heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

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Donald Trump Breaks His Silence

image of Donald Trump called the deaths 'a very sad thing' during an interview with NewsNation.
Source: mega

Donald Trump called the deaths 'a very sad thing' during an interview with NewsNation.

Trump addressed the attack during an interview with NewsNation on the night of July 18, calling the deaths "a very sad thing."

"It's a very sad thing. We hate to see it happen," the president said. "It's in service to our country… we're never going to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

NewsNation's Hannah Brandt added, “And that’s a line we’ve heard from the president before. We know that is his driving force that he has repeatedly said when it comes to this war in Iran. And I quickly asked him what he thought of Iran also saying this weekend that it no longer plans to follow that Memorandum of Understanding. The president telling me, ‘I couldn’t care less.'”

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