EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Cashing in On Diana's Memory' With 'Sickeningly Crass' Admission About Her Death Anniversary
July 19 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is being accused by critics of "cashing in" on the memory of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, after revealing the private family tradition he uses to honor her birthday each year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told us his deeply personal disclosure has been branded by some as "sickeningly crass."
Prince Harry's Princess Diana Tribute Sparks Fury
The Duke of Sussex, 41, was 12 when Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, France, aged 36 in 1997.
Speaking during an appearance at Scotty's Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire, England, during his recent visit to the UK, Harry explained that he, his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, commemorate Diana's July 1 birthday by sharing a lemon drizzle cake.
The princess would have celebrated her 65th birthday this year.
A royal source claimed: "There are people who feel Harry simply cannot stop returning to Diana whenever he appears in public. Nobody questions that he misses his mother, but some believe repeatedly sharing intimate details about how he marks her memory risks turning an intensely personal tragedy into part of his public image. Among his critics, there is a growing feeling that it comes across as cashing in on Diana's legacy, and some have described the latest comments as sickeningly crass."
The insider added: "Supporters will say he is touchingly honoring his mother, but others think every new revelation invites fresh headlines about Diana rather than allowing her memory to remain private. That's why his remarks have generated such a strong reaction."
Sweet Family Tradition Revealed
During a question-and-answer session at the Scotty's festival, Harry explained how his family remembers Diana each year.
"Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake," he revealed. "I think traditions are really, really important. Especially when they're sweet."
Harry has spoken frequently about the lasting impact of Diana's death and previously explained the tragedy fundamentally shaped his relationship with royal life.
Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, Australia, in April, he described how losing his mother at such a young age left him questioning whether he wanted to remain part of the institution.
He said at the time: "I was like, 'I don't want this job. I don't want this role – wherever this is headed, I don't like it.' I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."
King Charles Reunites With Sussex Family
Although Harry eventually embraced life as a working royal, he and Markle stepped back from official duties in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, California.
His latest comments came at the end of a rare visit to Britain last week, which also saw King Charles, 77, reunited with his youngest son's family. Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, privately hosted Harry, Markle and their children at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
The meeting marked Charles' first opportunity to spend time with Archie and Lilibet in four years.
Palace officials stressed the gathering was a "private family occasion" and said no photographs or additional details would be released.
UK Visit Ends With Princess Diana Reflection
Harry had initially traveled to Britain alone after reported disagreements over accommodation and security arrangements, before Markle and the children later joined him.
It is understood the family had been vacationing elsewhere in Europe before traveling to the UK, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment further on the arrangements or where they stayed during the visit.
Harry's appearance at the festival event was one of only a handful of public engagements during his trip back to his homeland, with his reflections on Diana once again highlighting the enduring influence his mother's life – and death – continues to have on his personal outlook and family traditions.