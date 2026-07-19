EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of 'Cashing in On Diana's Memory' With 'Sickeningly Crass' Admission About Her Death Anniversary

The Duke of Sussex, 41, was 12 when Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, France, aged 36 in 1997.

Speaking during an appearance at Scotty's Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire, England, during his recent visit to the UK, Harry explained that he, his wife Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, commemorate Diana's July 1 birthday by sharing a lemon drizzle cake.

The princess would have celebrated her 65th birthday this year.

A royal source claimed: "There are people who feel Harry simply cannot stop returning to Diana whenever he appears in public. Nobody questions that he misses his mother, but some believe repeatedly sharing intimate details about how he marks her memory risks turning an intensely personal tragedy into part of his public image. Among his critics, there is a growing feeling that it comes across as cashing in on Diana's legacy, and some have described the latest comments as sickeningly crass."

The insider added: "Supporters will say he is touchingly honoring his mother, but others think every new revelation invites fresh headlines about Diana rather than allowing her memory to remain private. That's why his remarks have generated such a strong reaction."