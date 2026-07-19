Larry David Tears Into Former Friend RFK Jr. With Savage Vaccine Sketch: 'Drop Dead, Bobby!'

In Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, David introduces a thinly disguised version of Kennedy named "Bobby," a leather-tanned, painfully hoarse vaccine skeptic who repeatedly interrupts polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk as he works on his groundbreaking discovery.

As Salk focuses on his research, Bobby repeatedly interrupts him, declaring, per The Daily Beast: "That vaccine's gonna kill people. It's gonna give them heart attacks!"

Salk's mother, played by David, immediately fires back: "Drop dead, Bobby. You should die a dog's death. You don't know anything about science; you're not a doctor. If you were in charge, God help us all! If some idiot, some moron, ever put you in charge, that would be a dark day for humanity."

Bobby later begins ranting about "fluoride causing gender confusion" and other conspiracy theories before two men in white coats escort him away.