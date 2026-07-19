'So Creepy': Don Trump Jr. Faces Criticism After Resurfaced Video Shows Him Calling Daughter Kai, 19, 'Sexy'
July 19 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, was caught on camera referring to his daughter as "s-xy."
The 48-year-old businessman is a father of five, and his oldest kid is 19-year-old Kai Trump. Since Kai doesn't shy away from the limelight, she often appears alongside her political family at public appearances. In a resurfaced clip, Don Jr. recorded himself in selfie mode sitting next to the teenager in a green room where he dropped a controversial comment, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Donald Trump Jr. Calls Teen Daughter 'S-xy'
In the video, Don Jr. asks his daughter, "(Will) make up make me look s-xy like you?"
Both of the Trump family members were wearing styling capes, typically worn during haircuts or makeovers to prevent fallout onto someone's clothing.
While Kai otherwise appeared focused on her phone, the golfing influencer did look up to give the camera a laugh.
According to one person, the video was previously revealed, too, yet the backlash didn't affect the family. One person pointed out their apathy by saying, "The video was released before, and people did nothing about it."
Trump Nepo Baby Branded 'Creepy'
Don Jr.'s comments even earned him a new brand by critics on X: "So creepy."
Individuals online were quick to light the nepo baby up. One person on X wrote, "SUPER ICK ! ANY and I mean ANY NORMAL Dad NEVER TALKS like that about HIS OWN DAUGHTER !!!"
"F--king worthless creep," ridiculed another X user.
'Like Father Like Son'
The comment caused critics to compare Don Jr. to his father, who was previously found liable for s-xual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll.
The president frequently received criticism for controversial and otherwise inappropriate comments. Speaking on the view, the president once commented about his own daughter, saying, "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."
In response to Don Jr.'s video, one person said, "The whole Trump gene pool is tainted. No class."
Don Jr.'s Parenting Under Question Again
This isn't the first time Don Jr. has been ripped apart for his parenting, especially when it comes to Kai.
In May, to celebrate her birthday, Don Jr. posted a series of photos of Kai in a bikini to social media. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my absolute favorite 19-year-old child. @kaitrumpgolfer I love you and continue to be amazed at the woman you're becoming."
Kai herself rarely posts risqué pictures, including bikini shots, so the post came as a huge surprise to followers of the family.
"What a horrible father and person you are," one person said in the comments on Instagram.
A second Instagram user added, "Insane post given the political climate you guys have created. Do you think you’re popular or just don't care about exposing your family to vitriol?"