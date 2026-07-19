'So Creepy': Don Trump Jr. Faces Criticism After Resurfaced Video Shows Him Calling Daughter Kai, 19, 'Sexy'

The 48-year-old businessman is a father of five, and his oldest kid is 19-year-old Kai Trump . Since Kai doesn't shy away from the limelight, she often appears alongside her political family at public appearances. In a resurfaced clip, Don Jr. recorded himself in selfie mode sitting next to the teenager in a green room where he dropped a controversial comment, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Donald Trump Jr. , the eldest son of President Donald Trump , was caught on camera referring to his daughter as "s-xy."

In the video, Don Jr. asks his daughter, "(Will) make up make me look s-xy like you?"

Both of the Trump family members were wearing styling capes, typically worn during haircuts or makeovers to prevent fallout onto someone's clothing.

While Kai otherwise appeared focused on her phone, the golfing influencer did look up to give the camera a laugh.

According to one person, the video was previously revealed, too, yet the backlash didn't affect the family. One person pointed out their apathy by saying, "The video was released before, and people did nothing about it."