EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Midlife Meltdown Scheme — Insiders Fear Diva's 'Desperate' Behavior is Bid to Bring Back Ben Affleck Into Her Life

"J.Lo's always been incredibly self-absorbed but things have gotten way out of hand lately," said a source.

"When she's not posting selfies, she's glued to her phone reading about herself or calling people and keeping the whole conversation focused on number one.

"It's like she's totally hooked on getting attention and showing Ben what he's missing – even if it means acting totally trashy in the process."

The mother of two shocked fans by striking a "vulgar" pose in a raunchy outfit before a gig in France.