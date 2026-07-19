EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Midlife Meltdown Scheme — Insiders Fear Diva's 'Desperate' Behavior is Bid to Bring Back Ben Affleck Into Her Life
July 19 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez's smutty antics have pals convinced she's wallowing in a midlife crisis, sources told RadarOnline.com.
What's more, sources believe the 56-year-old star's desperate look-at-me behavior recently is a pathetic cry to win back ex Ben Affleck.
J.Lo's Ego Sparks Concern
"J.Lo's always been incredibly self-absorbed but things have gotten way out of hand lately," said a source.
"When she's not posting selfies, she's glued to her phone reading about herself or calling people and keeping the whole conversation focused on number one.
"It's like she's totally hooked on getting attention and showing Ben what he's missing – even if it means acting totally trashy in the process."
The mother of two shocked fans by striking a "vulgar" pose in a raunchy outfit before a gig in France.
Racy Posts Fuel Fresh Backlash
In an image shared to social media, J.Lo – in a sparkly mini with a plunging neckline, matching thigh-high boots and fishnet tights – sits in a makeup chair with her legs splayed wide open.
One fan sniped: "Noooooo, too vulgar, not even from her," while another follower snapped: "Close your legs for a minute."
Her provocative antics in the new Netflix movie Office Romance have also gone viral – with a clip of her diddling with her barely there bikini bottom getting nearly 13million views on the streamer's official account.
Ben Divorce Still Haunts J.Lo
Jenny From the Block also continues to blab about her short-lived fourth marriage to Affleck, famously filing for divorce two years after they wed in 2022.
She confessed their split left her feeling "like my life blew up in my own face," adding "the past five years has been a tumult."
The Hustlers hottie insists that after two years of "figuring herself" out, she's "really happy" – but friends aren't buying it.
Friends Call J.Lo Delusional
"The fact she's still griping about Ben and the impact of the divorce – while he stays silent and just tries to move on with his life – kind of says it all," shared a pal.
"To be clear, nobody in J.Lo's world is buying this talk that she's happy to be single and totally over Ben.
"She's been on this mission to show him what he's missing and still has this delusional belief that he'll come crawling back for another shot. But it's so not happening.
"J.Lo needs to get her head around that and quit with this me-me-me act. At this point, it's so cringe for folks to be around."