Meghan Markle Roasted Over 'Abhorrent' Onion-Chopping Skills As Critics Compare 'Diva Duchess' to Kendall Jenner in Epic Kitchen Fail
June 10 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle got roasted online after sharing a cooking video that showed her making what critics called a painfully awkward attempt at chopping an onion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old ex-royal's knife skills appeared very rudimentary, while several people compared her level of kitchen expertise to Kendall Jenner's bizarre attempt to cut up a cucumber, as the reality star was roasted for the 2022 viral veggie fail.
Markle shared a mish-mash of home life in a June 9 Instagram post captioned, "Springing into summer."
The "Diva Duchess" included a carousel of photos, starting with a basket of fruits and vegetables and blue eggs in a nest, followed by another shot showing the hatched baby birds.
Prince Harry even made an appearance, playing with the couple's 7-year-old son, Archie, in the backyard with a giant inflatable soccer ball.
But it was a video showing Markle hacking away aimlessly at an onion with completely uneven slices that got people talking. The former actress had a neatly arranged cutting board with a sprig of rosemary, a head of garlic, several artisan cheeses, and packets of ground beef with canned tomatoes nearby, as if she were prepping a Mexican-themed dish.
'To Think She Was Given A Cooking Show By Netflix'
On Reddit, Markle's kitchen skills were called into question and compared with Jenner's.
"Oh my god, her knife skills are abhorrent," one shocked user commented.
A second Redditor wrote, "Literally her first time chopping an onion? Kendall Jenner knife skills on display," while a third agreed, writing, "That was my exact thought!!"
A fourth posted a GIF of Jenner's cucumber fail, writing, "Giving this vibe…. but Kendall is not pretending to be a Martha Stewart, Meghan is…."
A fifth person laughed, "To think she was given a cooking show by Netflix," referring to Markle's failed lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, where much of the action took place in the kitchen.
Kendall Jenner Tried Chopping a Cucumber Herself and It Went Awry
While it remains a mystery why Markle decided to show off her apparent lack of knife skills, Jenner admitted hers weren't up to snuff in a 2022 episode of the family's Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.
Hungry Jenner was asked by her mom, Kris Jenner, if she wanted their chef to make her a snack, and the model said she could do it herself.
"I'm just going to chop up some cucumber. It's pretty easy," Kendall shrugged while washing the vegetable as Kris cheered, "You go, girl!"
'I'm Definitely Not a Good Cutter'
Kendall proceeded to put her finger on the cucumber dangerously close to the knife, as Kris warned her to be careful.
Admitting, "I'm kind of scared," she then moved her left hand to the far end of the veggie with her arms crossed, trying to make the chop at the other end.
"I'm definitely not a good cutter, so don't zoom in on me, I'm not professional whatsoever," Kendall shared with plenty of self-realization before her mom called for their chef's assistance in preparing the snack.