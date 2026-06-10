Meghan Markle Roasted Over 'Abhorrent' Onion-Chopping Skills As Critics Compare 'Diva Duchess' to Kendall Jenner in Epic Kitchen Fail

Markle shared a mish-mash of home life in a June 9 Instagram post captioned, "Springing into summer."

The "Diva Duchess" included a carousel of photos, starting with a basket of fruits and vegetables and blue eggs in a nest, followed by another shot showing the hatched baby birds.

Prince Harry even made an appearance, playing with the couple's 7-year-old son, Archie, in the backyard with a giant inflatable soccer ball.

But it was a video showing Markle hacking away aimlessly at an onion with completely uneven slices that got people talking. The former actress had a neatly arranged cutting board with a sprig of rosemary, a head of garlic, several artisan cheeses, and packets of ground beef with canned tomatoes nearby, as if she were prepping a Mexican-themed dish.