Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Dragged Over Bizarre Headless Photo Focused on Her Denim-Clad Cleavage and Legs: 'Is This An Ad for OnlyFans?'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA; @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle's headless jeans selfie got roasted by critics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 10 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has left her Instagram followers scratching their heads after slipping a selfie featuring her unbuttoned denim shirt and a close-up view of her jeans into a photo carousel otherwise packed with wholesome family moments and lifestyle snapshots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old cropped her head out of the shot so that only her denim-on-denim look was on display, with some critics claiming it looked like an "ad" for an OnlyFans page.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Archie
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle shared a wholesome picture of Prince Harry playing with son Archie.

Markle posted the carousel on June 9 with the caption "Springing into summer," featuring an opening picture of her lying on the grass at her Montecito, California, mansion.

Other snapshots included a nest of tiny baby birds, a wicker basket containing fruits and veggies, and the family's pet beagle sleeping in the sunshine.

Markle's husband, Prince Harry, 41, made an adorable appearance, kicking an oversized inflated soccer ball around the backyard with their son, Archie, 7. Even daughter Lilibet, 5, was featured in a neck-down shot of her wearing a Beyoncé shirt.

In the mix was the odd headless denim-on-denim picture, which focused on her cleavage, and led Markle to be dragged on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

'Is This an Ad For OnlyFans?

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Critics thought Markle might be teasing an OnlyFans page with the bizarre photo.

"What is this? Shirt unbuttoned to the belly button, bizarre angle, and legs spread. Meghan Markle actually took this selfie & thought 'yes! This is the ONE!!' The Duchess is losing it," one user snarked on X.

"Not sure what message she’s trying to convey here. But whatever it is, it's an epic fail," a second user shared.

"Next stop, OnlyFans for Harry's wife..." a third person commented with laughing emojis.

That sentiment was popular on Reddit as well, where a fourth person laughed, "She’s gotten so desperate that she’s now moved over to OnlyFans," while a fifth asked, "Is this an ad for OnlyFans?" referring to the subscription-based social media platform where creators charge fans for exclusive content, often sexual in nature.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Casual Ensemble Cost a Massive $21,800

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle also included a $21,150 gold and emerald necklace and posted the entire look on her OneOff page.

Other Redditors seemingly figured out a possible reason for the head-scratching photo.

Markle put the picture on her OneOff page, where she has been posting her ensembles with links to the exact brands and prices. By allowing fans to shop her wardrobe, the former actress profits from the items sold. She joined the AI-powered platform as both an investor and a page participant in mid-April.

The headless ensemble shot showed that the $225 "Sunday Denim Shirtigan" came from the Tracy James collection, while the same brand's "Upper Village Jeans" Markle was wearing would set fans back $325.

Even more expensive but less visible in the photo was a lovers' duet diamond-and-emerald chain necklace by jewelry designer Logan Hollowell that would set Sussex Squadders back a whopping $21,150 if they wanted to copy Markle's full look.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William's Royal Rise 'Cuts Deep' for Isolated Prince Harry — As He Believed His Older Brother Would 'Struggle' Without Him

Photo of Prince George

EXCLUSIVE: Heavy Weighs the Crown — Prince George 'Now Painfully Aware of Death, Responsibility and His Lifelong Destiny' at Only 12

Meghan Markle's OneOff Partnership Called a 'Blatant Money Grab'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle, Price Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle posted the details to buying her St. Agni outfit she wore in Australia to OneOff.

Markle first partnered with OneOff during her controversial Australian tour with Harry, using the platform to link outfits she wore during public appearances, before gradually expanding the page to include older looks dating back to 2023, which some critics called a "blatant money grab."

She later began monetizing the wardrobe featured in promotional content for her As Ever brand, even linking to the clothing worn in a video where she cycled through six outfits while showcasing her fruit spreads.

The ex-royal provided brand and pricing details for the shirt and trousers she wore in the backyard photo in her new photo dump, as well as for the denim ensemble, marking the first time she has used personal snapshots from her private home life to promote and potentially profit from her fashion choices.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.