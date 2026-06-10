Meghan Markle Dragged Over Bizarre Headless Photo Focused on Her Denim-Clad Cleavage and Legs: 'Is This An Ad for OnlyFans?'

Markle posted the carousel on June 9 with the caption "Springing into summer," featuring an opening picture of her lying on the grass at her Montecito, California, mansion.

Other snapshots included a nest of tiny baby birds, a wicker basket containing fruits and veggies, and the family's pet beagle sleeping in the sunshine.

Markle's husband, Prince Harry, 41, made an adorable appearance, kicking an oversized inflated soccer ball around the backyard with their son, Archie, 7. Even daughter Lilibet, 5, was featured in a neck-down shot of her wearing a Beyoncé shirt.

In the mix was the odd headless denim-on-denim picture, which focused on her cleavage, and led Markle to be dragged on social media.