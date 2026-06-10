Meghan Markle Dragged Over Bizarre Headless Photo Focused on Her Denim-Clad Cleavage and Legs: 'Is This An Ad for OnlyFans?'
June 10 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has left her Instagram followers scratching their heads after slipping a selfie featuring her unbuttoned denim shirt and a close-up view of her jeans into a photo carousel otherwise packed with wholesome family moments and lifestyle snapshots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old cropped her head out of the shot so that only her denim-on-denim look was on display, with some critics claiming it looked like an "ad" for an OnlyFans page.
Markle posted the carousel on June 9 with the caption "Springing into summer," featuring an opening picture of her lying on the grass at her Montecito, California, mansion.
Other snapshots included a nest of tiny baby birds, a wicker basket containing fruits and veggies, and the family's pet beagle sleeping in the sunshine.
Markle's husband, Prince Harry, 41, made an adorable appearance, kicking an oversized inflated soccer ball around the backyard with their son, Archie, 7. Even daughter Lilibet, 5, was featured in a neck-down shot of her wearing a Beyoncé shirt.
In the mix was the odd headless denim-on-denim picture, which focused on her cleavage, and led Markle to be dragged on social media.
'Is This an Ad For OnlyFans?
"What is this? Shirt unbuttoned to the belly button, bizarre angle, and legs spread. Meghan Markle actually took this selfie & thought 'yes! This is the ONE!!' The Duchess is losing it," one user snarked on X.
"Not sure what message she’s trying to convey here. But whatever it is, it's an epic fail," a second user shared.
"Next stop, OnlyFans for Harry's wife..." a third person commented with laughing emojis.
That sentiment was popular on Reddit as well, where a fourth person laughed, "She’s gotten so desperate that she’s now moved over to OnlyFans," while a fifth asked, "Is this an ad for OnlyFans?" referring to the subscription-based social media platform where creators charge fans for exclusive content, often sexual in nature.
Meghan Markle's Casual Ensemble Cost a Massive $21,800
Other Redditors seemingly figured out a possible reason for the head-scratching photo.
Markle put the picture on her OneOff page, where she has been posting her ensembles with links to the exact brands and prices. By allowing fans to shop her wardrobe, the former actress profits from the items sold. She joined the AI-powered platform as both an investor and a page participant in mid-April.
The headless ensemble shot showed that the $225 "Sunday Denim Shirtigan" came from the Tracy James collection, while the same brand's "Upper Village Jeans" Markle was wearing would set fans back $325.
Even more expensive but less visible in the photo was a lovers' duet diamond-and-emerald chain necklace by jewelry designer Logan Hollowell that would set Sussex Squadders back a whopping $21,150 if they wanted to copy Markle's full look.
Meghan Markle's OneOff Partnership Called a 'Blatant Money Grab'
Markle first partnered with OneOff during her controversial Australian tour with Harry, using the platform to link outfits she wore during public appearances, before gradually expanding the page to include older looks dating back to 2023, which some critics called a "blatant money grab."
She later began monetizing the wardrobe featured in promotional content for her As Ever brand, even linking to the clothing worn in a video where she cycled through six outfits while showcasing her fruit spreads.
The ex-royal provided brand and pricing details for the shirt and trousers she wore in the backyard photo in her new photo dump, as well as for the denim ensemble, marking the first time she has used personal snapshots from her private home life to promote and potentially profit from her fashion choices.