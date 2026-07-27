RealESALetter.com is a legitimate ESA letter provider connecting pet owners with licensed mental health professionals across all 50 states. Every application is reviewed individually by a real, state-licensed clinician rather than approved automatically. If you rely on your dog or cat to manage anxiety, depression, PTSD, or another emotional condition, a valid ESA letter from RealESALetter.com is the document that gives your animal real legal recognition under housing law. Choosing a legitimate provider is what determines whether that letter holds up when you actually need it.

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What Is an ESA Letter?

An ESA letter is written and signed by a licensed mental health professional confirming that you have a diagnosed emotional or mental health condition and that your pet helps you manage it. It is a genuine clinical recommendation that must come from someone licensed in your state who has individually reviewed your situation.

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What a Valid ESA Letter Includes

A proper ESA letter from RealESALetter.com contains the clinician's name, license number, and license type; the state where they practice; the date issued; a statement confirming your need for an ESA; and your name as the patient. Every letter issued through the platform meets these requirements.

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ESA Letter vs. Certificate or ID Card

Certificates, registration numbers, and ID cards carry no legal weight under housing law. Only a signed letter from a licensed mental health professional satisfies a landlord's accommodation request under the Fair Housing Act. A certificate is not an ESA letter and will not protect your rights. Understanding this distinction before applying anywhere is critical.

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How to Get an ESA Letter Online Through RealESALetter.com

Getting a legitimate ESA letter through RealESALetter.com takes three steps: complete a short mental health questionnaire, receive an individual clinical review from a licensed professional in your state, and get your signed letter within one to two days. There are no automatic approvals at any stage. Step 1 - Complete a Simple Questionnaire Answer a short set of questions about your mental health history and how your pet supports you. This gives the reviewing clinician the context needed to make a proper clinical determination. Step 2 - Get Reviewed by a Licensed Clinician A licensed mental health professional in your state reviews your responses and determines whether an ESA letter is clinically appropriate. This is a real, individual review, not an automated script. RealESALetter.com does not guarantee approval before your information has been reviewed, which is exactly how a legitimate service should operate. Clinicians cover your symptoms, duration, and how your pet helps you cope, the same evaluation they would conduct in person. Step 3 - Receive Your Signed, Ready-to-Use Letter Once approved, you receive your signed letter online within one to two days, ready to download, print, or share with a landlord, property manager, HOA board, or condo association. ESA letters require annual renewal to remain valid, so tracking your renewal date ensures uninterrupted protection.

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What to Look for in a Legitimate ESA Letter Provider

Not every ESA letter service operates the same way. Some sell certificates with no legal standing or guarantee automatic approvals. RealESALetter.com stands apart because it connects you with a real, state-licensed clinician, does not guarantee approval before review, and offers a fair refund if a letter is not clinically approved. Signs of a legitimate provider: Connection to a real, state-licensed mental health professional No guaranteed approval before your information is reviewed Clear, honest explanation of what an ESA letter can and cannot do A fair refund policy if a letter is not approved Transparent pricing with no hidden fees Verified reviews and a visible track record

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Why RealESALetter.com Is the Trusted Choice

RealESALetter.com has served more than 750,000 pet owners across all 50 states, holds a 4.97 out of 5 rating from real customers, and is recognized by Yahoo Finance as the best ESA letter website. It is A+ BBB accredited and HIPAA compliant. Every application is reviewed by a licensed clinician, and if a letter is not clinically appropriate, RealESALetter.com refunds your payment rather than keeping it. Pricing is fully transparent with no hidden fees, and customer support is available 24/7. Landlords verify ESA letters by checking the license number through their state licensing board. A letter from RealESALetter.com holds up to that check because it comes from a licensed professional who reviewed the case individually.

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ESA Letters for Apartments, Condos, Mobile Homes, and HOA Communities

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The Fair Housing Act covers far more than standard apartment rentals. Whether you live in a condo, a mobile home park, a co-op, or an HOA community, the same reasonable accommodation framework applies. A valid ESA letter from RealESALetter.com gives you a documented basis to request that a no-pet policy or breed and weight restriction be waived for your animal, regardless of your housing type. Apartments Most apartment communities with no-pet or pet-fee policies fall under the Fair Housing Act. Landlords must review a reasonable accommodation request supported by a valid ESA letter and cannot simply refuse or charge a pet deposit because of a no-pet policy. They may verify the clinician's license, which is exactly why documentation from a legitimate provider matters. Condos Condo owners and renters face a two-layer challenge: both the unit owner and the condo association or board are subject to the Fair Housing Act. Condo boards have grown more thorough in auditing ESA documentation, so a letter backed by a real clinical evaluation from a licensed clinician carries far more weight than one issued automatically by a registry. Mobile Homes and Manufactured Housing Mobile home parks that rent lot space to residents are covered under the Fair Housing Act. Park management can verify your letter but cannot deny it outright because of a blanket no-pet policy. If you own your mobile home and rent only the lot, your accommodation request applies to lot rules and community common areas. HOA Communities HOAs must provide reasonable accommodations under the Fair Housing Act even when governing documents include strict pet restrictions or outright bans. Submit a written request along with your ESA letter from RealESALetter.com, and the board must review it individually. HOA boards increasingly verify that the signing clinician is licensed through state records. A certificate or registration card will not survive that scrutiny. Only a properly issued letter from a licensed professional provides a foundation that holds up.

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