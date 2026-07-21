The alleged confrontation is detailed in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The book examines Trump's second term through interviews conducted largely on condition of anonymity and portrays a president driven by grievance, instinct and an uncompromising desire to shape government, culture and the news agenda.

The authors write they sought responses from those named throughout the reporting process.

According to the book, Trump became irritated after Vance suggested softening the language in a speech following the June 2025 US strike on a deeply buried Iranian nuclear enrichment site.

As the president prepared remarks claiming the attack had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities, Vance urged caution.

Trump is said to have rejected the advice, apparently replying: "I know what I'm doing," according to the book.