EXCLUSIVE: Donald's Dictator Shame — Trump 'Revels in Comparisons of His Presidency to Brutal Regimes of Hitler, Mao, Stalin and Genghis Khan'

The allegations are detailed in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page book by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Based on extensive interviews with administration insiders who spoke anonymously, alongside direct interviews with Trump, the book examines the MAGA leader's second term in office and alleges he has sought to reshape the federal government, cultural institutions and the political landscape through an increasingly unconstrained exercise of presidential authority.

The authors said they contacted those named throughout the reporting process to give them the opportunity to respond. A source told us: "What emerges is a picture of a president who appears fascinated by the language of power and history.

"The comparisons are less about admiration for the dictators themselves than about measuring their own place alongside the most dominant rulers the world has known. But the effect is still deeply unsettling."

Haberman and Swan describe Trump as the "most powerful president of our lifetimes" – and depict him as a leader driven by "grievances and instincts" whose desire to stamp his personality on the presidency extended from sweeping political changes to unusually personal touches inside the White House.

One anecdote recounts the president using a tube of super glue while decorating parts of the executive mansion, illustrating what the authors portray as his determination to leave a permanent mark on the office, whatever the cost.