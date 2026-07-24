Pete Hegseth Faces Calls to Be Fired After Pentagon Is Accused of Altering Iran War Death Toll in Cover-Up Bombshell

Sources told the New York Times that the four service members killed had been removed from the list because their deaths came after President Trump declared a ceasefire in April.

However, the acting press secretary for the Pentagon, Joel Valdez, claimed the change was due to "temporary data disruptions" on the department's casualty website. He told the outlet the mistake would soon be corrected.

At the time of this publication, the number of casualties remained at 14. Despite the explanation, critics were quick to pounce on Hegseth, as one person raged, "Fire the incompetent secretary."

Another added, "Hegseth has to go," and one went off, "He is pathetic. The entire administration is a disgrace and the most corrupt in US history..."