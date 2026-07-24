The pair wed in 2016 and built a highly visible relationship through social media and Bunnie's Dumb Blonde podcast, where they often discussed their happiest moments, toughest struggles, and plans for the future.

A source has now told us: "Jelly is petrified this podcast could reopen old wounds. He knows Bunnie has always been candid, and he is worried every chapter of their relationship could be examined. He hopes whatever she shares reflects the full story rather than only the painful parts."

Bunnie intensified speculation about what she may spill after posting a TikTok video in which she lip-synced to Jelly Roll's track No Limit Freestyle while dining with friends.

Her clip included lyrics referencing his wife before Bunnie mouthed the song's closing line and ended the video with the caption: "Podcast coming…" alongside the hashtag "#jellyandbunnie."

Another source said: "Everyone close to Jelly and Bunnie expects listeners will tune in looking for answers. There is enormous curiosity about how they reached this point, especially because they spent years inviting fans into their relationship."