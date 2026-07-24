EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Tell-All Terror — Singer 'Petrified' Ex Bunnie Xo is Set to Spill Beans on Marriage and Break-Up on Podcast
July 24 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll is said to be bracing for fresh scrutiny after his ex-wife Bunnie Xo teased she is preparing to use a podcast appearance to reveal intimate details about their marriage and split – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the country star fears what could emerge once she finally speaks out.
The singer, 41, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce from 46-year-old media personality, podcast host and author Alisa DeFord, known professionally as Bunnie Xo, in May in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly a decade of marriage.
Podcast Tease Sparks Fears
The pair wed in 2016 and built a highly visible relationship through social media and Bunnie's Dumb Blonde podcast, where they often discussed their happiest moments, toughest struggles, and plans for the future.
A source has now told us: "Jelly is petrified this podcast could reopen old wounds. He knows Bunnie has always been candid, and he is worried every chapter of their relationship could be examined. He hopes whatever she shares reflects the full story rather than only the painful parts."
Bunnie intensified speculation about what she may spill after posting a TikTok video in which she lip-synced to Jelly Roll's track No Limit Freestyle while dining with friends.
Her clip included lyrics referencing his wife before Bunnie mouthed the song's closing line and ended the video with the caption: "Podcast coming…" alongside the hashtag "#jellyandbunnie."
Another source said: "Everyone close to Jelly and Bunnie expects listeners will tune in looking for answers. There is enormous curiosity about how they reached this point, especially because they spent years inviting fans into their relationship."
Split Details Emerge
Court records made public after the pair's split showed Jelly Roll submitted divorce papers on May 18 and listed May 9 as the date of separation.
People reported the documents after obtaining the filing.
According to an insider, the relationship was complicated from the beginning. One source said: "Their relationship was never built on a fairy tale. They met when both of them were carrying a lot of personal baggage and trying to find stability in lives that were anything but settled.
"There were countless highs and lows, difficult decisions, and moments when it would have been easier to walk away. Instead, they weathered those storms together and created a life that neither of them could have imagined back then. That's why everything happening now feels so emotional for the people who know them."
Troubled Love Story
The couple is said to have first met when Jelly Roll was struggling financially, and Bunnie was working as a s-x worker.
Their friendship later became romantic, and they married in a courthouse ceremony on August 30, 2016, the same day they became engaged.
Bunnie later revealed in her 2026 memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic Jelly Roll had a 10-month affair during 2018, and they briefly separated before reconciling.
During an October 2025 interview, Jelly Roll described the period as "one of the worst moments in my adulthood" and said he was "proud of who we are today."
Dreams of a Family
The former couple also documented their fertility journey through IVF and surrogacy.
Jelly Roll is father to daughter Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah, eight, from previous relationships.
Bunnie has said about their relationship: "I think we're just ready for a piece of us. It has not been easy, but I know that God has a plan and he's going to make it work. I really do. I have no doubt in my mind."