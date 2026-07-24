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Home > News > CNN

Ex-CNN Star, 47, Gets Wildly Candid About Her Intimate Life as She Insists She's 'Pretty D--n Good' in Bed

A photo of Brooke Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Brooke Baldwin penned a candid Substack post.

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July 24 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

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Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin gave surprising insight into her dating roster – that apparently includes recent propositions from four different men.

Boasting about her love life, the 47-year-old star claimed she's "pretty d--n good" in bed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Brooke Baldwin Admits: 'I Love S-x'

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A photo of Brooke Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Baldwin didn't shy away from her sensual side.

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In a candid Substack post, the media professional explained she gave a dating app a chance, but lasted only five days on the platform. During that time, Baldwin claimed she had plenty of opportunities to get some action.

Her app bio read: "Integrity. Brains. Respect. Big career. Deeply spiritual. Serial monogamist... but taking a break from that for the first time in my life. Rare window."

“And y’all know… I love s-x," she confessed. "If I may be so bold, I’m pretty d--n good at it."

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Baldwin Builds Up Roster

A photo of Brooke Baldwin
Source: Instagram/@brooke_baldwin

Baldwin claimed she was propositioned by multiple men.

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Baldwin also reflected on her dating roster, revealing: "One literally flew in just to take me to dinner and spends his days trying to save our democracy one congressional district at a time."

According to Baldwin, another person previously ran a country and a third she simply described as "hot." As for the fourth guy, Baldwin left readers wondering.

"Bottom line? I am flattered," Baldwin wrote about the prospects.

Still, as she explored how these possible relationships really made her feel, she concluded they were relatively boring, leaving her feeling "unsurprised."

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CNN Star Swears Off All Prospects

A photo of Brooke Baldwin
Source: Instagram/@brooke_baldwin

Baldwin ended up turning down all her prospects.

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Baldwin confessed "s-x to me is like oxygen," and she was candid with the men that she wasn't looking for anything serious.

However, in a very coming-of-age story style, Baldwin chose herself in the end.

"What did I do?” Baldwin wrote. “Turned them all down. Every. Single. One.”

Throughout the dating journey, she also learned she was the common denominator in these interesting relationships.

While she was definitely thinking about intimacy a lot, she also didn't see hopping between guys as productive in the life she is building.

"In this particular season of my life, I care too much about what I’m building to let my energy scatter in a dozen directions," she added, calling her choice an act of "protection" rather than "punishment."

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Baldwin Reflects on Past Relationship

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A photo of Peter Landesman
Source: MEGA

She previously dated Peter Landesman.

Baldwin admitted this experiment with dating apps was, partly, due to her recent break-up experience. She was famously married to British producer James Fletcher, but filed for divorce in February 2023.

However, Baldwin's new dabbling was spurred by a much more recent break-up.

In her Substack, Baldwin admitted there had been another special person in her life. While she didn't name him directly, she was likely referencing her failed relationship with director Peter Landesman.

“Six months ago, I thought I was going to marry someone this year (and I was excited about it),” Baldwin reflected. “Heartbreak has its own timeline.”

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