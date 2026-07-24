Ex-CNN Star, 47, Gets Wildly Candid About Her Intimate Life as She Insists She's 'Pretty D--n Good' in Bed

Boasting about her love life, the 47-year-old star claimed she's "pretty d--n good" in bed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin gave surprising insight into her dating roster – that apparently includes recent propositions from four different men.

“And y’all know… I love s-x," she confessed. "If I may be so bold, I’m pretty d--n good at it."

Her app bio read: "Integrity. Brains. Respect. Big career. Deeply spiritual. Serial monogamist... but taking a break from that for the first time in my life. Rare window."

In a candid Substack post, the media professional explained she gave a dating app a chance, but lasted only five days on the platform. During that time, Baldwin claimed she had plenty of opportunities to get some action.

Still, as she explored how these possible relationships really made her feel, she concluded they were relatively boring, leaving her feeling "unsurprised."

According to Baldwin, another person previously ran a country and a third she simply described as "hot." As for the fourth guy, Baldwin left readers wondering.

Baldwin also reflected on her dating roster, revealing: "One literally flew in just to take me to dinner and spends his days trying to save our democracy one congressional district at a time."

Baldwin ended up turning down all her prospects.

Baldwin confessed "s-x to me is like oxygen," and she was candid with the men that she wasn't looking for anything serious.

However, in a very coming-of-age story style, Baldwin chose herself in the end.

"What did I do?” Baldwin wrote. “Turned them all down. Every. Single. One.”

Throughout the dating journey, she also learned she was the common denominator in these interesting relationships.

While she was definitely thinking about intimacy a lot, she also didn't see hopping between guys as productive in the life she is building.

"In this particular season of my life, I care too much about what I’m building to let my energy scatter in a dozen directions," she added, calling her choice an act of "protection" rather than "punishment."