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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

'Copycat' Meghan Markle Roasted for Sharing Photo of Son Archie in Cockpit After Prince George's Aviation Appearance: 'She's Abysmally Predictable'

Photo of Archie Sussex, Prince George
Source: @meghan/Instagram; @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a photo of son Archie in a plane's cockpit after Prince George recently had his own cockpit photos.

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July 24 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has found herself roasted by critics once again in what appeared to be another "copycat" attempt to compete with the Wales family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The "Diva Duchess," 44, shared a photo of 7-year-old son Archie sitting in the cockpit of a commercial airliner just days after sister-in-law Kate Middleton, also 44, and 13-year-old Prince George stole the spotlight during a royal aviation engagement, where the future king-in-waiting was photographed inside the cockpit of a military jet.

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Archie Sussex Gets to Play Pilot With a Cockpit Tour

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Photo of Archie Sussex
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle's son, Archie, got the VIP treatment from a commercial flight crew.

Markle posted a 12-photo carousel on July 23, captioned "Summer Holiday," that included family photos at the beach in Portugal, a cozy seaside lunch spot, and other scenic shots of their time in Europe.

Archie was seen sitting in the first officer's seat in one of the snapshots in what appeared to be a 747 aircraft, as the flight crew gathered around him.

The child had both hands on the control yoke while wearing a pilot's hat, as the captain leaned over from his seat and appeared to give the youngster some instructional tips.

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Prince George Tours an RAF Base and Sits in the Cockpits of Several Planes

Photo of Prince George
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Prince George got to sit in the cockpit of a WWI bomber on a recent tour of an RAF base.

While many kids are fascinated by airplanes, critics pointed out that Middleton and her son were just at England's RAF Coningsby for the UK's Armed Forces Day.

"Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive," the caption of an Instagram video posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page read.

It showed George seated in the cockpit of an older RAF fighter plane, with pilots pointing out the features.

He then walked the tall steps up to a modern-day fighter jet, with yet another cockpit stop and tour, clearly thrilled, as both of his parents have mentioned George's love of aviation and pilot aspirations.

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Meghan Markle 'Is More Predictable Than a Dad Joke'

Photo of Prince George
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Prince George also got a tour of a modern fighter jet's cockpit on the visit to RAF Coningsby.

Reddit users on the Markle subpage noted that they expected to see a photo of Archie in a cockpit after George's RAF tour.

"As many predicted, Meghan just had to post an aviation-related image of her son after Prince George’s appearance on Armed Forces Day to inspect WWII planes. Either Sinners are psychic, or Meghan is more predictable than a dad joke," one user wrote.

A second person commented, "Just yesterday it was reported that Prince George, who is now 13, is obsessed with being a pilot. So there you go."

A third Redditor called Markle "abysmally predictable" for the shot, while a fourth wrote, "I just knew it was killing her seeing all of the Prince George attention lately, just driving her wild…She can't help her crazy self."

George celebrated his 13th birthday the day before Markle's post featuring Archie went up, which was marked with a video tribute on the Wales' Instagram page showing the handsome teen exploring the Cornwall coast, playing cricket on the beach and enjoying a sailing outing.

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Photo of Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been bringing Prince George along to air shows since he was a toddler.

Prince William, who worked as an RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot, gushed about how his eldest son was a "potential pilot in the making" during a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2024.

George has shown a love of aircraft since he was a little boy, correctly identifying parts including a "tail rotor" at the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016 when he was two and a half.

The future king reportedly took his first flying lesson two years ago at the age of 11.

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