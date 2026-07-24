'Copycat' Meghan Markle Roasted for Sharing Photo of Son Archie in Cockpit After Prince George's Aviation Appearance: 'She's Abysmally Predictable'

Reddit users on the Markle subpage noted that they expected to see a photo of Archie in a cockpit after George's RAF tour.

"As many predicted, Meghan just had to post an aviation-related image of her son after Prince George’s appearance on Armed Forces Day to inspect WWII planes. Either Sinners are psychic, or Meghan is more predictable than a dad joke," one user wrote.

A second person commented, "Just yesterday it was reported that Prince George, who is now 13, is obsessed with being a pilot. So there you go."

A third Redditor called Markle "abysmally predictable" for the shot, while a fourth wrote, "I just knew it was killing her seeing all of the Prince George attention lately, just driving her wild…She can't help her crazy self."

George celebrated his 13th birthday the day before Markle's post featuring Archie went up, which was marked with a video tribute on the Wales' Instagram page showing the handsome teen exploring the Cornwall coast, playing cricket on the beach and enjoying a sailing outing.