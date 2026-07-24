Blake Lively's 'Hollywood VIP Perks' Impacted After Taylor Swift Fallout: Movie Star No Longer Guaranteed A-List Access After Slipping Out of Singer's Inner Circle
July 24 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Blake Lively hasn’t just lost a BFF after falling out with Taylor Swift – she’s also bid farewell to her VIP perks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Gossip Girl alum, 38, has recently discovered the implications of slipping out of Swift's inner circle following their bust-up.
'She’s No Longer Automatically Getting The Best Seats'
She’s still invited to big events, like last week’s World Cup final in New Jersey, but she’s not receiving the type of treatment that came with being part of Swift’s Girl Squad.
Writing on his Naughty but Nice Substack page, insiders tell Rob Shuter: "Blake is absolutely still getting invited. But without Taylor, she's no longer automatically getting the best seats, the most exclusive lounges, or the kind of VIP treatment that came with being part of Taylor’s inner circle."
Lively's appearance at the World Cup final was the first public outing since she was snubbed from Swift's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce two weeks previously.
Taylor Swift's 'World Operates On Another Level'
She posted a snap of herself and three girl pals – Kendall and Libby Glazer, founders of Stoney Clover Lane, plus longtime friend Emma Gray – attending the match, but observers couldn’t help notice her seats were positioned well away from the headline-making celebrity section.
A separate source said: "Taylor's world operates on another level.
"Being one of her closest friends meant front-row seats, invitation-only parties, and access to the most influential people in music, sports, fashion, and Hollywood."
"Those opportunities don’t automatically follow you once you’re outside that circle," the insider added.
Ex-BFFs Were Once Inseperable
Sources are quick to point out that Blake remains a successful actress with an impressive career and plenty of powerful connections. Still, they say the shift hasn’t gone unnoticed.
An insider claimed: "She’s still a celebrity and she’ll always get invited.
"But there’s a difference between being a VIP and being Taylor Swift’s VIP. Hollywood notices those little details, and so does everyone watching."
Swift and Lively were once inseparable, often photographed on double dates with their partners and even spending holidays together.
The popular singer is believed to still be godmother to Lively’s four children, whose names famously appeared as Easter eggs on her 2020 album Folklore.
However, Swift has even lost contact with her godchildren, with insiders saying she feels that "chapter" of her life has closed
The former pals fell out after the Love Story hitmaker, 36, was subpoenaed in the actress' lawsuit against It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni. The subpoena was later withdrawn.
Swift was pulled into the rollercoaster saga last year when Baldoni filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation. Explosive text messages from Baldoni's complaint also revealed Lively had appeared to refer to the superstar singer and others as her "dragons."
"Her friends also think that Blake's 'I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic," the source said. "She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."