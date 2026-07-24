Blake Lively's 'Hollywood VIP Perks' Impacted After Taylor Swift Fallout: Movie Star No Longer Guaranteed A-List Access After Slipping Out of Singer's Inner Circle

She’s still invited to big events, like last week’s World Cup final in New Jersey, but she’s not receiving the type of treatment that came with being part of Swift’s Girl Squad.

Writing on his Naughty but Nice Substack page, insiders tell Rob Shuter: "Blake is absolutely still getting invited. But without Taylor, she's no longer automatically getting the best seats, the most exclusive lounges, or the kind of VIP treatment that came with being part of Taylor’s inner circle."

Lively's appearance at the World Cup final was the first public outing since she was snubbed from Swift's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce two weeks previously.