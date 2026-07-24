Inside Sinéad O'Connor's Tragic Life: Singer Struggled With Mental Illness and Claims She Was Severely Abused by 'Possessed' Mother in Childhood

O'Connor admitted that she suffered horrific abuse at the hands of her mother throughout her childhood.

"I would say she was possessed, although I’m not sure I believe in such things," the Ireland-born singer said in a 2017 sit-down with Dr. Phil. "She ran a torture chamber."

"She was a person who would smile and delight when she was hurting you," added the artist. "She used to make me say over and over again, ‘I am nothing,’ while she was beating me."

Five years prior, she told People that her mother subjected her to "physical violence" that was "perpetrated particularly in a sexual manner."

"She wasn’t trying to have s-- with me, but she spent a good time trying to destroy my reproductive system," O'Connor continued. "It was psychological, too ... But I forgive my mother; she just wasn’t well."