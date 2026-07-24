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Home > News > Pennsylvania

'Last Pennsylvania Witch Trial' — Fortune Teller Celebrates Latest Legal Win in Lawsuit Challenging 1861 Law After Police Allegedly Attempted Arrest

A photo of Beck Ravenswood alongside a photo of tarot
Source: @the_stitching_witch/tiktok; Unsplash

A Pennsylvania fortune teller is fighting the government.

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July 24 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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An outdated law has spurred a constitutional challenge from a local fortuneteller in Pennsylvania, and she's seeing a big win, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beck Ravenswood first began legal action against the state in 2023 after police allegedly threatened to arrest her for tarot card readings. The judge issued an update in the case, which the state attempted to get thrown out.

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Fortune Teller Beck Ravenswood Fumes Over 1861 Law

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A photo of Beck Ravenswood
Source: @the_stitching_witch/tiktok

A law from 1861 restricted charging in exchange for fortunes.

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District Judge Jennifer Wilson, a federal judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, denied the requests to nix the lawsuit, which Ravenswood filed in 2024. The decision opened an opportunity for them to challenge the constitutionality of a law from the 1800s, which criminalized charging money for fortune readings.

Ravenswood argued the practice is a form of economic speech, which is protected by the United States Constitution. However, the state argued the law is in place to prevent fraud, not to restrict a form of free speech.

Nonetheless, Ravenswood deemed the legal battle "the last Pennsylvania witch trial."

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Pennsylvania Attempts to Prevent Fraud

A photo of Beck Ravenswood
Source: @the_stitching_witch/instagram

Pennsylvania insisted the law was in place to protect people from fraud.

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The state's argument about fraud was torched by Ravenswood and their attorney. While they don't deny there are fraudsters out there, Ravenswood argued there are already laws in place to protect people that don't also directly tear into fortunetelling as a practice.

"It renders the fortune telling law redundant and makes it into something that could really only be used to oppress people," Ravenswood told PennLive.

Alexa Gervasi, Ravenswood’s attorney, claimed the state's actions undermine their allegation that the law's enforcement was merely a fraud prevention effort.

She said, "You can't say you only use (this law) against people who commit fraud when you clearly threaten to enforce it against people like Beck, who inarguably was not engaged in any sort of fraud."

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Police Allegedly Threatened to Arrest Beck Ravenswood

A photo of tarot alongside a photo of Beck Ravenswood
Source: Unsplash; @the_stitching_witch/tiktok

Ravenswood claimed she and her employees were threatened with possible jail time.

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Rumors of a police investigation into Ravenswood's shop began circulating shortly after they advertised the grand opening in 2023. At first, they dismissed the concern, and even legal consultants warned there wasn't much to worry about.

However, two days later, men did show up wearing blue shirts marked with the logo of Hanover Borough in Pennsylvania. They allegedly discouraged Ravenswood from recording the interaction, claiming it wasn't police work.

An officer informed Ravenswood of the law, warning them not to start selling fortune readings.

When Ravenswood took the matter to social media, Hanover Borough Police Department responded with a public post from Chief of Police Chad Martin, who claimed he was just providing information on the law.

He wrote, "If a complaint was made against someone for engaging in acts qualifying as 'fortune telling' in the Borough of Hanover, this department would be obligated to conduct an investigation."

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Beck Ravenswood Secures Court Injunction

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A photo of tarot
Source: Unsplash

Ravenswood's shop is allowed to continue practicing fortune telling for now.

The Serpent’s Key Shop and Sanctuary is still fully operational, despite the legal drama.

In 2025, Ravenswood secured a court-ordered injunction while her case proceeds. The temporary injunction from the federal courts allowed them to continue charging for fortunes.

They are currently the only legally charging fortune teller in Pennsylvania as a result. Online, patrons can book a service from the shop, including cosmic check-ins and Celtic cross readings.

About tarot, Ravenswoord said, "It just helps the reader connect with energies or messages the person needs to hear."

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