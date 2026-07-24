'Last Pennsylvania Witch Trial' — Fortune Teller Celebrates Latest Legal Win in Lawsuit Challenging 1861 Law After Police Allegedly Attempted Arrest

The state's argument about fraud was torched by Ravenswood and their attorney. While they don't deny there are fraudsters out there, Ravenswood argued there are already laws in place to protect people that don't also directly tear into fortunetelling as a practice.

"It renders the fortune telling law redundant and makes it into something that could really only be used to oppress people," Ravenswood told PennLive.

Alexa Gervasi, Ravenswood’s attorney, claimed the state's actions undermine their allegation that the law's enforcement was merely a fraud prevention effort.

She said, "You can't say you only use (this law) against people who commit fraud when you clearly threaten to enforce it against people like Beck, who inarguably was not engaged in any sort of fraud."