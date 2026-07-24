EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Death Fears Erupt as Rolling Stones Frontman, 82, Declares There's No Upside to Growing Old
July 24 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Mick Jagger has sparked death fears after declaring there is "nothing good" about growing older, with sources telling RadarOnline.com The Rolling Stones frontman's stark comments have fueled fears about his health and outlook as he heads for his 83rd birthday.
The veteran singer, due to celebrate the milestone age on July 26, made the remarks in a new podcast chat, during which he reflected candidly on aging, fame, and the toll of decades in the spotlight.
Mick Jagger on Aging: 'There's Nothing Good About It'
Jagger, who has fronted the Stones since the 1960s, spoke about declining physical ability and what he described as a loss of wisdom over time.
His comments have prompted concern among those close to the star and within the wider music community, with some interpreting his words as unusually bleak for an artist long associated with boundless energy and endurance.
Speaking on the podcast, Jagger said about getting older: "There's nothing good about it. Nothing. You don't get wisdom. You forget everything. Forgot all my wisdom."
He continued: "I might have had a couple of pearls, but I've forgotten what they are."
Jagger added: "It's not particularly pleasant and, of course, you can't do things as quickly as you want to, and physically you can't do things that you would like to do. You can still do them, but you have to be more careful."
Fans Fear The Worst for Mick Jagger
Those remarks have led to deep unease among his fans and inner circle, insiders tell us.
One source familiar with Jagger's recent appearances said: "People around him were taken aback by how blunt he was about getting older. It is not like Mick to dwell on limitations, so it has raised concerns about how he is really feeling."
Another insider said: "Fans are used to seeing him as invincible, so hearing him talk about decline in such stark terms has sparked fears about his health and longevity, even if he is still performing."
Jagger also reflected on the isolating effects of fame, suggesting his lifestyle has left him detached from everyday experiences.
He said: "Obviously, it's not normal. It is not like most people's lives. It does affect you. You can become disassociated. From other people."
Jagger continued: "A lot of people in show business only hang around with people in show business, because they've got something in common, they can relate to each other, and you get disassociated from what people might call ‘real life.'"
Despite those challenges, Jagger said he makes efforts to stay grounded, describing simple routines which reconnect him with ordinary life.
He explained: "You go out and walk on the street on your own and do normal things."
However, he suggested such moments offer only limited respite, adding: "Nevertheless, that's only temporary because psychologically your actual state of mind is permanently damaged."
The comments have added to a growing conversation about aging in the music industry, particularly among performers who continue to tour into their later decades.
One music industry source told us: "Artists like Mick have redefined what it means to keep performing, but there is an increasing openness about the physical and the cost that comes with it."
Mick Jagger's Key Goal
Jagger, however, made clear his priority remains delivering for audiences during live performances.
He said: "The bottom line is that my job in the live music world is to (ensure) people that come have the best time they possibly can, and for two hours forget all their problems and the problems of the world."
Jagger added, "Their mortgages and whatever. Just so they can have the best time... Your job is to make them go more apesh-t. You don't want to lecture them."