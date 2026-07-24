EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Death Fears Erupt as Rolling Stones Frontman, 82, Declares There's No Upside to Growing Old

Jagger, who has fronted the Stones since the 1960s, spoke about declining physical ability and what he described as a loss of wisdom over time.

His comments have prompted concern among those close to the star and within the wider music community, with some interpreting his words as unusually bleak for an artist long associated with boundless energy and endurance.

Speaking on the podcast, Jagger said about getting older: "There's nothing good about it. Nothing. You don't get wisdom. You forget everything. Forgot all my wisdom."

He continued: "I might have had a couple of pearls, but I've forgotten what they are."

Jagger added: "It's not particularly pleasant and, of course, you can't do things as quickly as you want to, and physically you can't do things that you would like to do. You can still do them, but you have to be more careful."