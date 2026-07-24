Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Secret New Life Revealed — As Actress Quietly Kicks Off 'Random' New Career

The couple, who found love on stage during the Broadway revival of The Music Man, left the Big Apple for tiny Wilmington, North Carolina.

"Hugh and Sutton wanted to get away from the city," a source told People, noting that Foster has friends in North Carolina "so they have a fun social life as well."

While The Wolverine star is said to be enjoying a "quiet summer" filled with "writing, reading scripts and spending time with Sutton outside," his Bunheads partner is staying busy with a seemingly random new job, offering Dance Cardio classes at a local dance school.

The 51-year-old proudly declared in a social media announcement: "Hey Wilmington, NC! I’m coming your way! Come and dance with me!!"