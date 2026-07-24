Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Secret New Life Revealed — As Actress Quietly Kicks Off 'Random' New Career
July 24 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are settling into a new home, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the celebrity power couple ditched New York City for a quieter spot in the south.
Foster has already set up shop in the small community by offering personal fitness classes to locals.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Hit the Road
The couple, who found love on stage during the Broadway revival of The Music Man, left the Big Apple for tiny Wilmington, North Carolina.
"Hugh and Sutton wanted to get away from the city," a source told People, noting that Foster has friends in North Carolina "so they have a fun social life as well."
While The Wolverine star is said to be enjoying a "quiet summer" filled with "writing, reading scripts and spending time with Sutton outside," his Bunheads partner is staying busy with a seemingly random new job, offering Dance Cardio classes at a local dance school.
The 51-year-old proudly declared in a social media announcement: "Hey Wilmington, NC! I’m coming your way! Come and dance with me!!"
Wilmington Goes Wild for the Couple
Below her beaming invitation, fans were more than happy to take her up on the offer.
"I’m so excited you are gonna be in Wilmington!" one person boasted. "[Evolution Dance Complex] is where i teach too! I want to come! Maybe one day we can make a homemade JA La Scala!"
Another person gushed, "Wilmington is SO lucky!!!!!! Have fun and sweat it out!"
A third person tagged a friend and asked, "Is this a sign from the universe that we should go check out Wilmington?"
While one person only wanted to know, "Are you bringing Hugh with you?"
First Comes Love...
One place Foster is apparently bringing Hugh is down the aisle, as the lovebirds are said to have discussed marriage. But those plans have reportedly been put on hold for now, as Radar reported the two are in a bit of a "rough patch."
"Sutton loves Hugh dearly, but he can be very self-centered and needy," a source claimed. "She's very sympathetic, but she didn't sign up to be Hugh's emotional caretaker, and she wants a partner, not someone she needs to coddle.
"Until Hugh finds more solid footing, Sutton feels like they need to put all the marriage talk on the back burner."
...Then Come Marriage
Their wedded bliss is also on the back burner until Foster can finalize her lengthy divorce from husband Ted Griffin. The Tony Award winner originally filed for an uncontested divorce in the New York County Supreme Court in October 2024, but the legal proceedings are still ongoing.
Jackman's divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness was finalized on June 12, 2025, nearly two years after the pair announced they were separating following 27 years of marriage. Now, it's just a matter of time before Jackman and Foster can become Mr. and Mrs.
An insider confided: "Hugh and Sutton are so over the top in love. They practically glow when they're together. It's an open secret among Hugh's friends that they're already engaged. He's just too excited to keep that to himself. It's not something they can announce publicly until she's officially divorced, but they are gearing up to that."