Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

Royal Inheritance Shocker — Prince Harry Blows $60Million Fortune and Is Facing Bankruptcy as Debt Crisis Is Exposed

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry blew through his fortune and could possibly face bankruptcy, according to a source.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry's dwindling finances could take another brutal hit after he lost his blockbuster legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail, with a potential $67million bill looming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, the Duke of Sussex, 41, could be facing bankruptcy, and he's blaming his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, for the situation, according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bad Decisions' Have Wiped Out the Sussexes' Fortune

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Prince Harry was could be facing down bankruptcy in the future.

"Prince Harry may now be staring at a humiliating bankruptcy, and he’s blaming Meghan for the string of bad decisions that’s basically wiped out his entire fortune," an insider dished about the couple's mounting money woes.

After their move to the U.S. in 2020, Harry boasted that it was his roughly $13million inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, that allowed the couple to quit the royal family.

"I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that we would not have been able to do this," he told Oprah Winfrey about post-Megxit life, including the purchase of a $14.5 million Montecito, California, mansion, which they still owe a substantial amount on the mortgage.

Article continues below advertisement

Sussexes Blew Through Harry's Inheritance

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed to Hollywood with big bucks deals.

Harry later pocketed an estimated $10million from the late Queen Mother's trust when he turned 40. But by then, he and Markle had reportedly already burned through much of the windfall from their once-lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals — partnerships that ultimately went up in spectacular flames.

Now, Harry and Markle seemingly have no new offers coming in, as moneymaking opportunities are proving scarce.

"The question is what they are going to do now in Hollywood. The Harry & Meghan brand is not something people are running toward. Instead, they are running away from it," the source dished.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Could Owe Nemesis Tabloid Publisher Millions

photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry waged a very expensive four-year legal war against ANL.

Now, a two-day High Court showdown has been set for July 29-30 to determine how much of Associated Newspapers Limited's massive legal bill Harry and the other losing claimants could be forced to pay following their crushing July 7 defeat.

"A hit of this size changes the conversation overnight," an insider spilled about what will happen if the duke is ordered to pay ANL millions.

"People think Harry and Meghan have unlimited money – they don’t," a source told The Enquirer's Rob Shuter about how the Sussexes have next to nothing in financial reserves. "They’ve earned a fortune, but they’ve spent one, too."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
President Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Renovation Projects Threaten Historic Standards Nationwide, Preservation Leader Warns — After Prez's Reflecting Pool Update Flops

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted — Iranian Plot to Blow Up Prez's $400Million Plane Stopped at 'the Last Minute'

Prince Harry Odd Answers on His 'Occupation'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Prince Harry
Source: Joe Marler Will See You Now/YouTube

Prince Harry was unable to come up with an actual occupation when asked about it on a recent podast.

The Sussexes reportedly put down $5million when purchasing their Montecito estate, leaving them with a staggering $9.5 million mortgage.

The duo also reportedly splash out $4 million per year on bodyguards, who follow them everywhere from outings in their ritzy Southern California enclave to awards shows, overseas visits and more.

The duke couldn't even name a clear money-making profession during a July 13 podcast appearance in the UK.

When former rugby player Joe Marler asked the former royal his "occupation," Harry replied, "Full-time dad. British Army veteran, Prince of England. Duke" – none of which are actual money-making jobs.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.