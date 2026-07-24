Royal Inheritance Shocker — Prince Harry Blows $60Million Fortune and Is Facing Bankruptcy as Debt Crisis Is Exposed
July 24 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's dwindling finances could take another brutal hit after he lost his blockbuster legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail, with a potential $67million bill looming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, the Duke of Sussex, 41, could be facing bankruptcy, and he's blaming his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, for the situation, according to an insider.
'Bad Decisions' Have Wiped Out the Sussexes' Fortune
"Prince Harry may now be staring at a humiliating bankruptcy, and he’s blaming Meghan for the string of bad decisions that’s basically wiped out his entire fortune," an insider dished about the couple's mounting money woes.
After their move to the U.S. in 2020, Harry boasted that it was his roughly $13million inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, that allowed the couple to quit the royal family.
"I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that we would not have been able to do this," he told Oprah Winfrey about post-Megxit life, including the purchase of a $14.5 million Montecito, California, mansion, which they still owe a substantial amount on the mortgage.
Sussexes Blew Through Harry's Inheritance
Harry later pocketed an estimated $10million from the late Queen Mother's trust when he turned 40. But by then, he and Markle had reportedly already burned through much of the windfall from their once-lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals — partnerships that ultimately went up in spectacular flames.
Now, Harry and Markle seemingly have no new offers coming in, as moneymaking opportunities are proving scarce.
"The question is what they are going to do now in Hollywood. The Harry & Meghan brand is not something people are running toward. Instead, they are running away from it," the source dished.
Prince Harry Could Owe Nemesis Tabloid Publisher Millions
Now, a two-day High Court showdown has been set for July 29-30 to determine how much of Associated Newspapers Limited's massive legal bill Harry and the other losing claimants could be forced to pay following their crushing July 7 defeat.
"A hit of this size changes the conversation overnight," an insider spilled about what will happen if the duke is ordered to pay ANL millions.
"People think Harry and Meghan have unlimited money – they don’t," a source told The Enquirer's Rob Shuter about how the Sussexes have next to nothing in financial reserves. "They’ve earned a fortune, but they’ve spent one, too."
Prince Harry Odd Answers on His 'Occupation'
The Sussexes reportedly put down $5million when purchasing their Montecito estate, leaving them with a staggering $9.5 million mortgage.
The duo also reportedly splash out $4 million per year on bodyguards, who follow them everywhere from outings in their ritzy Southern California enclave to awards shows, overseas visits and more.
The duke couldn't even name a clear money-making profession during a July 13 podcast appearance in the UK.
When former rugby player Joe Marler asked the former royal his "occupation," Harry replied, "Full-time dad. British Army veteran, Prince of England. Duke" – none of which are actual money-making jobs.