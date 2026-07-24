Royal Inheritance Shocker — Prince Harry Blows $60Million Fortune and Is Facing Bankruptcy as Debt Crisis Is Exposed

"Prince Harry may now be staring at a humiliating bankruptcy, and he’s blaming Meghan for the string of bad decisions that’s basically wiped out his entire fortune," an insider dished about the couple's mounting money woes.

After their move to the U.S. in 2020, Harry boasted that it was his roughly $13million inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, that allowed the couple to quit the royal family.

"I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that we would not have been able to do this," he told Oprah Winfrey about post-Megxit life, including the purchase of a $14.5 million Montecito, California, mansion, which they still owe a substantial amount on the mortgage.