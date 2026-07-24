EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Renovation Projects Threaten Historic Standards Nationwide, Preservation Leader Warns — After Prez's Reflecting Pool Update Flops

The legal battle over changes to Donald Trump's takeover of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is about far more than one historic landmark, according to The Cultural Landscape Foundation founder and CEO Charles Birnbaum, who warned the dispute reflects what he sees as a broader erosion of longstanding federal preservation standards.

During an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Birnbaum said the Foundation's lawsuit challenging the Reflecting Pool project represents a much larger fight over how historic sites across the country are reviewed before significant changes are approved.