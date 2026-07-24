EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted — Iranian Plot to Blow Up Prez's $400Million Plane Stopped at 'the Last Minute'

According to sources, after Israel's Mossad intelligence agency tipped off U.S. officials to the new threat, Trump, his top advisers, and the Secret Service employed a "distraction and misdirection" ruse during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, earlier this month.

Trump and his team then decided to ditch the luxurious plane, and instead board the older Air Force One, which is equipped with a suite of missile and drone defense systems that would cost upward of $1billion to install on the newer jet.

"I'm No. 1 on the kill list for Iran," Trump claimed before departing from Ankara, which lies about 800 miles west of the Iranian border.

White House communications director Steven Cheung echoed his boss' comment and added, "As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal – including distraction and misdirection – to address those threats."