EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted — Iranian Plot to Blow Up Prez's $400Million Plane Stopped at 'the Last Minute'
July 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
An alleged plot by Iran to assassinate President Trump is said to have been stopped at the very "last minute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The terrifying plan is said to have included blowing up Trump's new $400million Air Force One, a gift from Qatar, out of the sky, but the president is believed to have known all about the bounty on his head and squashed the plot.
'I'm No. 1 on the Kill List for Iran'
According to sources, after Israel's Mossad intelligence agency tipped off U.S. officials to the new threat, Trump, his top advisers, and the Secret Service employed a "distraction and misdirection" ruse during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, earlier this month.
Trump and his team then decided to ditch the luxurious plane, and instead board the older Air Force One, which is equipped with a suite of missile and drone defense systems that would cost upward of $1billion to install on the newer jet.
"I'm No. 1 on the kill list for Iran," Trump claimed before departing from Ankara, which lies about 800 miles west of the Iranian border.
White House communications director Steven Cheung echoed his boss' comment and added, "As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal – including distraction and misdirection – to address those threats."
Trump Assassination Plot Details
And according to national security expert Wayne Madsen, the Iranians want nothing more than to take out Trump, especially because the controversial politician landed in Turkey just as Iran was holding a public funeral service for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei was killed during the initial U.S. strikes on February 28 that launched Operation Epic Fury and kicked off the war between Iran and the U.S.
"I swear by the blood of the Supreme Leader, Trump, we will kill you!" the crowd raged during the July 9 funeral procession. Madsen suggested the foiled plot included Iran firing heat-seeking missiles and attack drones to blow up Air Force One.
"The drone threat is why the Secret Service made the call to switch planes," Madsen claimed. They left quickly because National Security officials picked up communications from Iran indicating they were considering using a drone against the plane, and the order was given: 'Get out of here now before they can carry this out.'"
Trump's Orders If He's Ever Taken Out
Trump has been open about the repercussions for Iran if they were to take him out. Earlier this month, the 80-year-old issued a brutal warning to Iran officials should they try to assassinate him, threatening that there are "1000 missiles" already "locked and loaded."
"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!" Trump declared on Truth Social on July 10.
He added, "Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump also claimed he has "left instructions – if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before."
"I've been No. 1 (on Iran's list) for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know," he continued, before adding, "I hope you’ll miss me."
The war has had several fumbles, according to the president's critics. A recent report claimed Trump launched into a meltdown over the conflict, branding Iranian leaders "scumbags and lunatics."