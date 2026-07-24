Child Star Death Mystery: Kaylee Hottle's Devastated Parents Do Not Know Two Male Survivors of Fatal Car Crash Which Killed their Daughter

He said his daughter, 18, was riding in the backseat of the vehicle with two men unknown to the family. Hottle's father added that the family has yet to confirm what relationship she had with the 19-year-old driver and the other passenger.

The family is waiting for additional information once the autopsy is completed and has yet to set a date for memorial and funeral services.

The investigation into Hottle's death has ruled out alcohol impairment as a potential cause for the car crash that killed the star.

Hottle died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident in Maryland, which occurred during the early hours of July 21.