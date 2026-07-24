Child Star Death Mystery: Kaylee Hottle's Devastated Parents Do Not Know Two Male Survivors of Fatal Car Crash Which Killed their Daughter
July 24 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Kaylee Hottle's parents do not know the two male survivors of the car crash that claimed the Godzilla Vs Kong child star’s life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress's father, Joshua, who, like his daughter, is also deaf, claims Hottle was visiting a female friend in Maryland, but that pal was not in the vehicle during the accident.
Kaylee Hottle Traveled With Two Men Unknown to Family
He said his daughter, 18, was riding in the backseat of the vehicle with two men unknown to the family. Hottle's father added that the family has yet to confirm what relationship she had with the 19-year-old driver and the other passenger.
The family is waiting for additional information once the autopsy is completed and has yet to set a date for memorial and funeral services.
The investigation into Hottle's death has ruled out alcohol impairment as a potential cause for the car crash that killed the star.
Hottle died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident in Maryland, which occurred during the early hours of July 21.
Crash Remains Under Investigation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department said Hottle was a passenger in a Honda Accord that veered off the road, possibly at high speed.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Another passenger declined medical treatment at the scene. Hottle was taken to an area trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
A Father's Grief Over Kaylee Hottle's Tragic Death
Hottle’s father broke the news with followers in a livestream titled, "I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," in which he described in American Sign Language having to travel from Texas to claim his daughter's body.
Joshua said he received a phone call from officials telling him his daughter's heart had stopped on the way to the hospital not long after he learned about the accident.
The talented star played a young girl who could communicate with Kong using sign language in the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire.
The former child star's school, the Texas School for the Deaf, also announced her passing on its Facebook page.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," the statement read.
"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.
"At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."
They added, "We recognize this loss will have a significant impact on our TSD community. Counseling and support services are available for students and staff who may need them, with additional support being provided for Kaylee's classmates and friends.
"Please keep Kaylee's loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together."