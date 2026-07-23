Tragic Child Star Kaylee Hottle's Cause of Death Revealed Following Fatal Car Crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.

Kaylee's father, Joshua, who is also deaf, broke the news with followers in a livestream titled, "I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," in which he described in American Sign Language having to travel from Texas to claim his daughter's body.

Joshua said he received a phone call from officials telling him his daughter's heart had stopped on the way to the hospital not long after he learned about the accident.

The talented star, who was deaf, played a young girl who could communicate with Kong using sign language in the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire.