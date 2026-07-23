Tragic Child Star Kaylee Hottle's Cause of Death Revealed Following Fatal Car Crash
July 23 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Tragic child star Kaylee Hottle's cause of death has been determined following her fatal car crash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Godzilla Vs Kong actress, 18, died of multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the accident in Maryland in the early hours of July 21.
Kaylle Hottle's Death Listed As 'Accidental'
According to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the manner of death is listed as accidental. An initial autopsy was completed Wednesday morning.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department said Hottle was a passenger in a Honda Accord that veered off the road possibly at high speed.
The driver, described as a 19-year-old Maryland man, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Another passenger declined medical treatment at the scene. Hottle was taken to an area trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.
Kaylee Hottle's Father Flew From Texas To Claim Body
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
Kaylee's father, Joshua, who is also deaf, broke the news with followers in a livestream titled, "I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," in which he described in American Sign Language having to travel from Texas to claim his daughter's body.
Joshua said he received a phone call from officials telling him his daughter's heart had stopped on the way to the hospital not long after he learned about the accident.
The talented star, who was deaf, played a young girl who could communicate with Kong using sign language in the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong and its 2024 sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire.
School Pays Tribute To Tragic Star
The former child star's school, the Texas School for the Deaf, also announced her passing on their Facebook page.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," the statement read.
"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.
"At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee's family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident."
They added, "We recognize this loss will have a significant impact on our TSD community. Counseling and support services are available for students and staff who may need them, with additional support being provided for Kaylee's classmates and friends.
"Please keep Kaylee's loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together."
Before her big-screen breakthrough, Hottle starred in commercials for products used by the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.