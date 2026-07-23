Jesse Watters Faces Calls to Be Fired by Fox News Over His Dating Advice for Young Women

"If you're going to take out a loan to get a degree in the humanities or the social sciences, what are you thinking?" Watters, who reportedly makes about $5million a year, asked during the segment.

The 47-year-old ranted, "You're gonna be 28 years old and you'll have no skills and no experience, and you're not gonna take an entry-level offer because you think you have this big, fancy degree, that you're worth more." The controversial Fox News personality then claimed these women won't be able to achieve their dream of living in New York City, so they will apparently have to move back home.

"And that is going to kill your love life,” Watters declared. "And you're going to look around, and you're going to see all your other younger friends doing better because they’ve been in the workforce longer."

Watters, who has been married twice, most recently tying the knot with Emma DiGiovine in 2019, added, "Then you’re going to be resentful. And then you're going to get bitter because you're single. And if you're a woman, men don't care if you have a Ph.D. That is not high on our list of attributes."