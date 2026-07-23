Jesse Watters Faces Calls to Be Fired by Fox News Over His Dating Advice for Young Women
July 23 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Jesse Watters has once again ruffled feathers, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time for giving young women unsolicited dating advice during an episode of Fox News' The Five.
The 48-year-old claimed that women seeking a college education will "kill" their love life, as he called out "highly educated, downwardly mobile" women.
'That Is Going to Kill Your Love Life'
"If you're going to take out a loan to get a degree in the humanities or the social sciences, what are you thinking?" Watters, who reportedly makes about $5million a year, asked during the segment.
The 47-year-old ranted, "You're gonna be 28 years old and you'll have no skills and no experience, and you're not gonna take an entry-level offer because you think you have this big, fancy degree, that you're worth more." The controversial Fox News personality then claimed these women won't be able to achieve their dream of living in New York City, so they will apparently have to move back home.
"And that is going to kill your love life,” Watters declared. "And you're going to look around, and you're going to see all your other younger friends doing better because they’ve been in the workforce longer."
Watters, who has been married twice, most recently tying the knot with Emma DiGiovine in 2019, added, "Then you’re going to be resentful. And then you're going to get bitter because you're single. And if you're a woman, men don't care if you have a Ph.D. That is not high on our list of attributes."
Critics Call for Jesse Watters' Job
According to Watters, women who are not "in the market" will then get "ugly" and "have a bad attitude." He explained, "No one wants to hire anybody with a bad attitude. Nobody wants to date anybody with a bad attitude."
Watters then offered up tips, including "working your tail off" or moving, and then suggested women just "get it together and find love."
"And then you could build a life together because it's a lot easier to do that with someone else with another income," Watters concluded. However, this bizarre rant didn't land well with some critics on X, with some calling for this job.
A user raged, "This absolute poor excuse of a man needs to be taken off the air," and another suggested, "He and losers like Watters are so intimidated by educated women."
Jesse Watters' Bizarre Comments About 'Women on Base'
"Seriously, Fox News, you need to fire Watters. Half of America is women, and he continues to make demeaning and violent statements about us," another person claimed.
One commentator asked, "How does the guy keep his job?" Earlier this month, Watters shared his thoughts on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's new requirement that military members over the age of 30 will be screened for testosterone deficiency each year, with the option of undergoing testosterone replacement therapy. And once again, his comments left social media users feeling sick.
Watters suggested servicemen who opt for the therapy would be overly aggressive, giving women a heads-up.
"You know what's going to happen? The guys that don't need it are gonna take it – triple boost," Watters predicted. "And then they're going to get out there and women on base, you better be careful.
'So Disgusting and Disrespectful'
He added, "Port calls, women in Asia, you better be careful. Because these guys are going to be wild animals, and you better watch out."
In response, one person on X said, "Fox News, this is an abomination and unacceptable! You must stop platforming, paying the salary of Jesse Watters."
Another added at the time, "Watters is such a loathsome person. It's troubling that this sh-t has an audience," and a user raged, "So disgusting and disrespectful. Really, what have we become!?"