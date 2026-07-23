Charlie Kirk Highway Sign Sparks Revolt as 'Frustrated' Vietnam Veterans Push for Naming Reversal

Although several elderly veterans said they supported the late Turning Point USA founder, who was assassinated while speaking on a Utah college campus in September 2025, they questioned why the stretch of road dedicated to honoring their service had to be renamed in Kirk's memory.

Some Vietnam War veterans are furious after a Tennessee highway dedicated in their honor was redesignated to memorialize slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The highway known as Vietnam Veterans Boulevard is now Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway.

He wants the Kirk signs "down as quickly as possible" to restore the road's name to honoring the vets.

“We woke up to find that there were signs placed on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, and that road has been designated as a memorial to Vietnam veterans for over four decades," war veteran and Vanderbilt University professor David Black, 78, fumed to the New York Times .

Tennessee State Route 386 north of Nashville was designated Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in 1987, but green and white signs calling it the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway" began popping up in June, much to the shock of local vets, who were left "blindsided."

Tennessee State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America president Barry Rice, 80, scoffed, "Many of our veterans are very supportive of some memorial somewhere for Charlie Kirk. But, not on our Vietnam Veterans Boulevard."

However, State Assemblyman Johnny Garrett, who represents that part of Sumner County, was the man who successfully drove through the name change after encouragement from voters.

“This past year, I was approached by several constituents who wished to find a way to honor Charlie Kirk for the life he lived defending the freedom of speech and inspiring an entire generation of young people to stand up for the freedoms and Christian values that our nation was built on," he told the outlet.

Lawmakers in the Tennessee General Assembly signed off on the Charlie Kirk memorial sign in May.

The location was chosen because of its prominence as "the main entrance to Sumner County from Nashville," but the veterans are livid that their stretch of road was sacrificed for the renaming.