Lindsay Clancy's Husband Fights to Keep 911 Call and Photos of Their Three Dead Children Private After Now-Paralyzed Wife Allegedly Strangled Them With Exercise Bands
July 23 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's husband does not want graphic or emotional evidence at his wife's upcoming murder trial made public, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 35-year-old mother is about to face trial for the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.
Patrick Clancy's Plea for Privacy
Patrick Clancy has filed a pair of motions asking Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan to bar the public and media from seeing and sharing photos of the kids taken before their deaths, at the crime scene and during their autopsies. He also wants to restrict photos and evidence of the clothes the children were wearing at the time. He also wants to prevent the 911 audio from leaving the courtroom.
The request would not prevent prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors, witnesses or court personnel from viewing the materials.
In his motions, Patrick argued public dissemination of the evidence would have a "harmful and everlasting emotional impact" on him and his family.
Sullivan previously ruled that the 911 call made by Patrick would be played during the trial, but that he would give the jury specific instructions about how to interpret it.
Patrick Clancy Has Supported Lindsay
Patrick has stood by Lindsay's side since her arrest and is expected to testify on her behalf at the trial.
Lindsay will not contest her role in the children’s killings, but rather her defense will argue she was not criminally responsible for the murders because of postpartum mental illness that left her unable to understand what she was doing was wrong or a crime.
She previously claimed she heard voices that directed her to harm her children in a moment of psychosis.
Patrick has said publicly he forgives her, and instead blames her mental health for her actions, alleging she was prescribed nine medications in the months before the killings, including eight within three weeks.
Was Lindsay Clancy Given Too Much Medication?
Records indicate Lindsay was prescribed a cocktail of medications that included benzodiazepines, antidepressants, sleeping pills, and mood stabilizers – far more than medical experts would have recommended.
Duke University psychiatrist Dr. Gary Maslow said that the number of medications issued was "way too high for sure."
"These are medicines that can help, but if you take too many, it can impair your judgment," said Maslow.
The psychiatrist explained that the medications Clancy was taking had "side effects" that included "an alteration of mental state."
"You wouldn't prescribe these to people [who already suffer from] hallucinations or delusions," he added. "If a patient is psychotic and they give them the wrong medicine, then she can be [even more] confused."
A Tragic Scene
As Radar has reported, on January 24, 2023, Patrick went to a CVS pharmacy to pick up some of the prescriptions. When he returned home, he found his wife in the backyard with cuts to her wrists and neck. She had apparently jumped from a second-story window in a botched suicide attempt and was left paraplegic.
When Patrick asked his wife where the children were, she allegedly told him "the basement."
The kids were found with exercise bands wrapped tightly around their necks. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital, and an infant was later pulled off of life support.