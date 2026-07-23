Lindsay Clancy's Husband Fights to Keep 911 Call and Photos of Their Three Dead Children Private After Now-Paralyzed Wife Allegedly Strangled Them With Exercise Bands

The 35-year-old mother is about to face trial for the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

Lindsay Clancy 's husband does not want graphic or emotional evidence at his wife's upcoming murder trial made public, RadarOnline.com can report.

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, want to keep some of the more gruesome evidence private.

Patrick Clancy has filed a pair of motions asking Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan to bar the public and media from seeing and sharing photos of the kids taken before their deaths, at the crime scene and during their autopsies. He also wants to restrict photos and evidence of the clothes the children were wearing at the time. He also wants to prevent the 911 audio from leaving the courtroom.

The request would not prevent prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors, witnesses or court personnel from viewing the materials.

In his motions, Patrick argued public dissemination of the evidence would have a "harmful and everlasting emotional impact" on him and his family.

Sullivan previously ruled that the 911 call made by Patrick would be played during the trial, but that he would give the jury specific instructions about how to interpret it.