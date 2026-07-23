Charlie Kirk Statue Disaster: Italian Sculptor Out $100K After Monument Honoring Slain Activist Fails to Attract Buyer

Furnari claimed he created the artwork to honor freedom of speech, not necessarily the controversial podcaster himself.

The artist told The Guardian, “I wasn’t a fan of Charlie. Like, one thing that I couldn’t stand about him while he was alive (was) when he was talking about Palestine. ‘Oh no, Palestine doesn’t exist.’ I thought: ‘Well, this guy must be out of his mind.’”

Further, he added, “Why am I making the statue? The same reason why Michelangelo did the Pietà, or Michelangelo did the David, or Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa. Why? Just to commemorate a moment, you know, a person.”

He called people "cheap" after they didn't hand over cash. Furnari is fundraising for $150,000 as a base, but admitted he has a long term goal of $1 million.

Plus, he offered up a reward for those who donate.

"Contributors that donate $500 will receive a 10-inch tall handcrafted bust of Charlie Kirk," he said. "Contributors that donate $150 will receive a 2-inch tall handcrafted bust of Charlie Kirk. Contributors that donate $250 will receive a 4-inch diameter Charlie Kirk Commemorative."