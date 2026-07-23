Charlie Kirk Statue Disaster: Italian Sculptor Out $100K After Monument Honoring Slain Activist Fails to Attract Buyer
July 23 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Sculptor Sergio Furnari confessed that no one has been interested in purchasing his $100,000 Charlie Kirk statue, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Italian artist was not commissioned for the job. In fact, he shelled out his own money to craft the bronze-colored piece, which depicted Kirk holding a microphone and wearing a sweatshirt that says the word “FREEDOM" on it.
Sculptor Fails to Recoup Costs of Charlie Kirk Statue
Although he initially received support from right-wingers online, public figures and even politicians, the artist claimed none of them opened up their wallets.
Furnari is now attempting to fundraise to make up for the costs.
According to the fundraiser landing page, "None of the politicians/entrepreneurs/supporters have contacted him. Sergio has sold his own apartment to fund this project."
Still, Furnari plowed forward with the piece, believing there would be demand for it once it was finished. Kirk, in life, attracted a massive following, after all. His death sparked a public outcry and widespread mourning.
'As If They've Killed Him a Second Time'
The fundraising page was critical of the public's response to the art project. The TikTok account promoting the video was banned, and the account owners received threats and hate mail.
"As Sergio mentions in a follow-up video, it's as if they've killed him a second time," claimed the donor page. "There's been lots of talk from politicians, and none of them, absolutely none of them have come up with a serious plan or a financial business plan to install a memorial for Charlie."
Furnari Confesses He Wasn't a Fan
Furnari claimed he created the artwork to honor freedom of speech, not necessarily the controversial podcaster himself.
The artist told The Guardian, “I wasn’t a fan of Charlie. Like, one thing that I couldn’t stand about him while he was alive (was) when he was talking about Palestine. ‘Oh no, Palestine doesn’t exist.’ I thought: ‘Well, this guy must be out of his mind.’”
Further, he added, “Why am I making the statue? The same reason why Michelangelo did the Pietà, or Michelangelo did the David, or Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa. Why? Just to commemorate a moment, you know, a person.”
He called people "cheap" after they didn't hand over cash. Furnari is fundraising for $150,000 as a base, but admitted he has a long term goal of $1 million.
Plus, he offered up a reward for those who donate.
"Contributors that donate $500 will receive a 10-inch tall handcrafted bust of Charlie Kirk," he said. "Contributors that donate $150 will receive a 2-inch tall handcrafted bust of Charlie Kirk. Contributors that donate $250 will receive a 4-inch diameter Charlie Kirk Commemorative."
Statue Set to Display at Times Square
In addition to crafting the piece, Furnari self-funded its transport to Times Square and the White House.
If he can't find a buyer, he plans to take it back to Times Square on September 10, which is the first anniversary of Kirk’s death.
New Yorkers, though, aren't thrilled with the idea. Online, individuals have threatened to deface the statue, which is made from steel, through urination and other means.