Charlie Kirk Monument Set to Be Unveiled in New York City on Anniversary of Activist's Assassination — Sparking Fears It Will Be 'Destroyed and Vandalized Within Seconds' 

"Don't bring that bulls-it to NYC; I promise it will get vandalized…" one person predicted about the monument, which has the late conservative podcaster holding a microphone.

Another added, "Are we sure that Times Square is the best place for this? I fear that it will get ruined there because of all the crazy libs that will be triggered by seeing it," another user suggested.

"From someone who lived in NYC, this Charlie Kirk monument won't make it overnight without being vandalized," a user noted.

A commentator added, "Someone is definitely gonna do something devious to it."

Many states have done their part to honor the late 31-year-old, including Florida. Last October, a permanent stone memorial was set up at Treasure Coast Baptist Church in Fort Pierce.