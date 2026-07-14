Charlie Kirk Monument Set to Be Unveiled in New York City on Anniversary of Activist's Assassination — Sparking Fears It Will Be 'Destroyed and Vandalized Within Seconds'
July 14 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
A monument of Charlie Kirk is set to be unveiled in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as fears have sparked it will be "destroyed and vandalized within seconds."
Italian artist Sergio Furnari has been showing progress on the statue on his Instagram and revealed the public will be able to view it on September 10, exactly one year following the right-wing activist's murder.
'I Fear That It Will Get Ruined'
"Don't bring that bulls-it to NYC; I promise it will get vandalized…" one person predicted about the monument, which has the late conservative podcaster holding a microphone.
Another added, "Are we sure that Times Square is the best place for this? I fear that it will get ruined there because of all the crazy libs that will be triggered by seeing it," another user suggested.
"From someone who lived in NYC, this Charlie Kirk monument won't make it overnight without being vandalized," a user noted.
A commentator added, "Someone is definitely gonna do something devious to it."
Many states have done their part to honor the late 31-year-old, including Florida. Last October, a permanent stone memorial was set up at Treasure Coast Baptist Church in Fort Pierce.
Charlie Kirk Tributes Fall Apart
Kirk is pictured on a six-foot-tall boulder holding a bible and the American flag.
"There's a lot of negative people that speak ill of Charlie or what he stood for, but I think that Charlie represented a lot of people," assistant pastor at the church, Rick Palma, said at the time. Tennessee lawmakers also had a proposal to force every public university in the state to dedicate plazas to Kirk.
However, the proposal fell apart after the $18million price tag emerged. Texas also had a plan to rename a highway "Charlie Kirk corridor," but they backed away after receiving harsh backlash.
Kirk was murdered while speaking to students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Following his death, President Trump was quick to honor one of his most vocal supporters.
"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," the 80-year-old said about Kirk. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!"
Just one month after Kirk's death, Trump awarded him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, which his widow, Erika, accepted on her late husband's behalf.
Erika said at the time, "Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way. And thank you for making this event a priority. Your support of our family and the work that Charlie devoted his life to will be something I cherish forever."
Who Killed Charlie Kirk?
Tyler Robinson has been accused of killing Kirk on that tragic day. The 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of tampering with a witness, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, as well as committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.
Robinson, who just wrapped up his preliminary hearing, has yet to enter a plea, and prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.
According to prosecutors, Robinson drove three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk. Following the shooting, investigators found the suspected murder weapon – with one spent round – in a wooded area near the crime scene.