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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Meltdown Leaked: Prez Goes Off in Oval Office Tirade Over Iran War — As He Labels Opposition 'Scumbags and Lunatics'

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Source: MEGA

The war in Iran appears to be getting to Donald Trump.

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July 24 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is believed to have launched into a meltdown at the Oval Office over his Iran war struggles, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the conflict sees no end in sight.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the president labeled Iranian leaders "scumbags and lunatics" in the apparent leaked tirade.

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Trump's Fury Over War in Iran

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Source: MEGA

Trump is said to have had a meltdown over the faltering war in Iran.

The war, which kicked off after Trump ordered Operation Epic Fury in February 2026, continues to escalate, especially after Iran rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal delivered by Iraq this week.

Trump has been vocal about his anger with his current predicament. After attending the World Cup final in New Jersey, a reporter asked the 80-year-old, "On Iran, Mr. President, you said at the start of the war it would be four or five weeks. Now it’s nearly five months?"

"This is a far bigger job that we’re doing," Trump responded at the time. "We were doing a little job, stopping them from having a certain capability. Now, we're just ending it."

According to the new report, failed negotiations with Iran left Trump seething. One insider claimed Trump believes Iran only understands military force.

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'1000 Missiles Are Locked and Loaded'

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Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Trump labeled Iranian leaders 'scumbags and lunatics.'

Earlier this month, the controversial politician issued a chilling warning to the opposition should they try to assassinate him, threatening that there are "1000 missiles" already "locked and loaded."

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!" Trump raged in a late-night Truth Social post on July 10.

Trump wasn't done with his threats, claiming, "Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."

Previous reports claimed U.S. ally Israel showed the Trump administration new intel on an alleged Iranian plot to kill the president.

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Trump Assassination Plans: 'I've Left Instructions'

The war has led to plenty of pushback, including the Republican Party.
Source: MEGA

The war has led to plenty of pushback, including from the Republican Party.

The reports may have shaken Trump, who recently doubled down on his claims that American forces are prepared to avenge his death should he be taken down.

"That’s what we're dealing with," he told the New York Post. "The only thing is, I've left instructions – if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before."

He added during the interview, "I've been No. 1 (on Iran's list) for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know. I hope you'll miss me."

The war has apparently also caused a rift within the Republican Party. In June, Trump and GOP members met in Washington, D.C., for a private meeting over limitations on Trump's powers to direct the war.

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Several Republicans have voted to limit Trump's power to direct the war.

At the time, four Republicans had joined the Democrats to pass bipartisan legislation ordering the president to either end the war with Iran or seek congressional approval to continue his fight.

According to Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Trump was fuming, as he claimed, "He [Trump] was asking why anybody would vote for the power's accident. I said, 'Is that a rhetorical question, or do you want to know?' He goes, 'I want to know.'"

After Cassidy defended his decision to join Democrats, the two duked it out.

"He did not particularly care for my comments, raised his voice," Cassidy claimed. "I lost my temper, that's not appropriate – it's the Irish in me. I matched his tone and his volume, and it went back and forth." According to Cassidy, the president got personal and mocked his recent primary loss.

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