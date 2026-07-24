Trump Meltdown Leaked: Prez Goes Off in Oval Office Tirade Over Iran War — As He Labels Opposition 'Scumbags and Lunatics'

The war, which kicked off after Trump ordered Operation Epic Fury in February 2026, continues to escalate, especially after Iran rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal delivered by Iraq this week.

Trump has been vocal about his anger with his current predicament. After attending the World Cup final in New Jersey, a reporter asked the 80-year-old, "On Iran, Mr. President, you said at the start of the war it would be four or five weeks. Now it’s nearly five months?"

"This is a far bigger job that we’re doing," Trump responded at the time. "We were doing a little job, stopping them from having a certain capability. Now, we're just ending it."

According to the new report, failed negotiations with Iran left Trump seething. One insider claimed Trump believes Iran only understands military force.