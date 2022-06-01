Former CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Trashes Network For Mass Shooting Coverage As She Predicts Uvalde Tragedy Airtime

The journalist said a friend informed her of the horrific massacre, which was a stark contrast to her many years being the first to know and rushing to the scene.

She reflected on the time she met with survivors of Columbine and Parkland with hopes for a brighter future.

"I looked these survivors in the eye and believed, along with them, that change was going to come," Baldwin wrote, stating that not much has improved because of "political inaction" and also due to "media coverage."