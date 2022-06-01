Your tip
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Hopes Will Smith And Chris Rock Can 'Heal' And 'Reconcile'

By:

Jun. 1 2022, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Jada Pinkett Smith said she hopes to see her husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock make up after their ugly incident at the Academy Awards.

Pinkett's comments came on her Facebook Watch program, "Red Table Talk," that was released May 31.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," Pinkett Smith said.

academy pressured release secret video will smith chris rock slap oscars
Will Smith struck Rock during the 2002 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife's bald head, which is a result of alopecia.

“The state of our world today, we need them both,” Pinkett Smith said. “And we actually need one another more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together."

Pinkett Smith had previously only made a brief statement on the incident via Instagram in which she posted, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

Rock
Chris Rock.

With the Smiths in the audience, Rock joked “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.”

Security did not reprimand Smith during the Academy Awards, and he went on to win an Oscar for Best Leading Actor for his role in “King Richard.”

Smith has not been charged in connection to the incident. He was, however, banned from attending Academy events for 10 years.

Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith.

Pinkett's Red Table Talk was focused on alopecia, which led to the comments about her husband and Rock.

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said.

“I think the part that makes it most difficult for me is that it comes and goes,” Pinkett Smith, 50, said of alopecia. “So you’re going through a spout of something and you got to shave your head because it’s falling out.”

