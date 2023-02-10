Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network

Baldwin had no job prospects lined up when she announced that she was leaving her longtime employer in February 2021.

In a seething 2021 podcast interview, the ex-anchor claimed the network's male-dominated culture as her reason for stepping away from the news desk. Baldwin added that she was focused on a "fight for women’s stories."

"The most influential anchors on our network, the highest-paid, are men," Baldwin said of her experience at CNN. "My bosses, my executives, are men. The person who oversees CNN Dayside is a man, and my executive producer for 10 years is a man. So I’ve been surrounded by a lot of men."

Adding to Baldwin's list of men at CNN was anchor Jake Tapper, who was chosen as her replacement.

