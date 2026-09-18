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Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Impeachment: Thomas Massie Hid Plans Out of Fear GOP Leaders Would Try to Stop Him

Split image of Thomas Massie and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie introduced Pete Hegseth impeachment articles.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

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Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said he kept his resolution to impeach Pete Hegseth secret from Republican leaders because he feared they would stop him from reading the articles on the House floor.

The Kentucky Republican introduced the privileged measure on Tuesday afternoon and said he had not previewed it for anyone in leadership.

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Thomas Massie Says Leaders Have Cut Sessions Before

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Picture of Thomas Massie
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie introduced impeachment articles on Pete Hegseth

"I didn't want to show my hand. I didn't show it to anybody," Massie said. "I was afraid that they would do something to subvert me getting on the floor for an hour and 20 minutes and reading these articles."

Massie lost his May primary to Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein.

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Articles Mention Iran and Other Operations

Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's potential impeachment will be waiting after midterms.

The first three of eight articles accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution of 1973 by waging the Iran war without congressional authorization, continuing it after both chambers directed the removal of U.S. forces, and remaining in hostilities.

Other articles charge that he ignored laws meant to limit civilian casualties, replaced maritime law enforcement with lethal targeting of suspected drug traffickers that the resolution says resulted in at least 221 deaths, and retaliated against Senator Mark Kelly for protected speech.

Hegseth was also criticized for the seizure of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and accused of initiating unauthorized operations in Yemen.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche Defends Hegseth

Picture of Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Todd Blanche was confirmed as the Attorney General in August.

When asked about the resolution, Attorney General Todd Blanche, said: "Secretary Hegseth is doing a phenomenal job, and the Secretary of War doesn't just go off and do things."

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Picture of Mike Johnson
Source: MEGA

Mike Johnson is sending members of Washington home early.

Mike Johnson sent the House home for a seven-week recess before the November midterms, delaying any vote until after Election Day.

"It's a publicity stunt by someone who wants attention," Johnson said. "It will immediately be tabled, of course, but we probably won't do that today. We'll probably do it when we come back.

Massie said Johnson had calculated that "it's better to let it hang out there over the recess than to dispense with it," and that the war "is not going to get more popular" in the weeks ahead.

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