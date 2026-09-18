EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Grave 'Targeted by Thieves After Her Funeral' — Only Weeks After Country Icon's Death at 80

Reports emerged just 24 hours after Parton's small funeral on August 28, including just a handful of close loved ones, that thieves had allegedly struck at Woodlawn, swiping memorial vases from several gravesites.

"There are crazy people everywhere," renowned private investigator Jason Jensen reveals. "We know that grave robbers have done worse over the course of history, and it wouldn’t be the first time somebody tried to open a coffin – or in this case, a crypt in a mausoleum – to see if there is something they could ransack."

Jensen added: "If there was a plot to steal Elvis Presley's body, it's easy to say there is a plot to go after Dolly Parton's remains."

He was referring to the sensational alleged 1977 scheme to snatch Presley's massive 900-pound copper coffin and hold the King's body for a staggering $10million ransom, a supposed grave-robbing plot that was later exposed as a hoax.