Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Damaged One Week After Country Icon's Death at 80 Following Secret Cancer Battle

Parton's star had been covered in personal mementos, cards, and tributes since her passing last week at the age of 80.

Dolly Parton 's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized, and flowers memorializing the music superstar have been stolen, RadarOnline.com can report.

Cards, flowers, and mementos continue to be dropped off from Parton mourners.

According to reports, a woman named Lore Corona posted a video and said someone had vandalized the star by scratching over Parton's name.

Corona said she and her daughters stopped by the growing memorial to leave flowers, but discovered it had been vandalized shortly before they arrived.

"Somebody decided to do this about 10 minutes before we got here," the woman said on her video, which showed Parton’s name on the star extensively scratched out. "It just doesn’t make any sense."

According to her post, a custodian said a woman kicked around some glass memorial candles that had been previously left there and used the shards of one to scratch the star.