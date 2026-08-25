How Did Dolly Parton Die? Everything to Know About The Country Music Legend's Death at 80

Parton revealed in an interview published by People on August 21 that she'd recently endured some “hard times with my health,” admitting some of her struggles stemmed from neglecting her own well-being while caring for beloved husband Carl Dean, who died at age 82 in March 2025.

"I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she confessed to the outlet.

Parton also pulled out of appearing in person at the August 14 grand opening of her Dollywood amusement park's newest ride, NightFlight Expedition.

In a taped video, the 9 to 5 star apologized to fans that she was still in Nashville and unable to make the 200-mile trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, under doctor's orders.