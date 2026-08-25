Fox News Host Jesse Watters Fires Back After Being Asked If He's 'Circumcised' During Live Interview With Abdul El-Sayed: 'That's a Personal Question'

Critics of Watters did not shrink away from speaking out, calling it an ambush on the Democratic guest.

"Watters is an idiot and an a--hole.," one person raged in a Reddit chat room. "El-Sayed makes a somewhat interesting point, but it's largely impossible to make somewhat interesting points on a Fox News show. The whole thing seems ridiculous and embarrassing."

Another person added: "People like Watters are not looking to engage in reasoned debate. They want a 'gotcha' moment, a soundbite they can replay over and over again on Fox or other conservative networks.

One person responded: "Watters is in the mud, slinging upward to try and bring low a candidate. WATTERS is the one talking about little boys ding-dongs, and a person who is trying to stop people from dying in our healthcare system has to now talk about little boys ding-dongs. It's always a no-win scenario."

While a fourth simply conceded: "Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, but the pig likes it."