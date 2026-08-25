Dolly Parton Made Emotional Final Request to Family Before Her Tragic Death

Speaking in a video shared on Parton's Instagram, Seaver said: "Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy. He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness.

"Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."

He continued: "Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."

Following her death, Seaver shared more insight into his aunt's wishes, including how the 9-to-5 singer wanted the world to find out about her passing.