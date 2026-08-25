Dolly Parton Made Emotional Final Request to Family Before Her Tragic Death
Aug. 25 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton made an emotional final request to her beloved family before her death aged 80, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country icon, who passed away on Tuesday, August 25, asked if she could be laid to rest in a "beautiful bed of plush cotton," according to her nephew Brian Seaver.
'She Deserves To Be Comfortable'
Speaking in a video shared on Parton's Instagram, Seaver said: "Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy. He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness.
"Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."
He continued: "Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."
Following her death, Seaver shared more insight into his aunt's wishes, including how the 9-to-5 singer wanted the world to find out about her passing.
Dolly Parton's Health Complications Before Her Death
He explained: "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.
"As her head of security for more than two decades – a role my father Larry held before me – I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now."
Seaver continued, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly."
Parton reportedly experienced health complications ahead of her death, which resulted in her being hospitalized.
According to TMZ, Parton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville last week for "kidney and autoimmune issues."
Always Open About Health Battles
Parton did not keep her health woes a secret. After frequently being the target of death hoaxes online, she confessed she was working through medical complications just days before her death.
In an interview with People, she deemed herself the "Queen of Social Media AI" over the constant spread of misinformation.
At the time, Parton confessed it wasn't all false and that she did struggle with some health problems.
She swore, though, she was on the mend and "healing" from the conditions.
"As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," Parton said, referring to her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean.
She also admitted to dealing with health complications before. Parton said: "Back in the early '80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health."
Parton's is remembered for hit songs like I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5, and Jolene. She also made a variety of appearances in media, including on TV screens.
However, her charitable giving and heart focused on community is perhaps her biggest lasting legacy. Parton is estimated to have given away hundreds of millions of dollars during her lifetime.