Meghan Markle's 'Snobbish Behavior' Sparked Issues Hiring Housekeepers for Montecito Mansion — 'Word Got Around'

Similar claims have previously been made against the former Suits' star. During her time as a working royal in the U.K., Meghan was accused of bullying by palace aids, resulting in the Palace launching an investigation.

The findings were never released and Meghan denied the claims.

As Radar reported, Meghan and Harry's neighbors in California were allegedly quietly relieved about the couple relocating.

One resident told Page Six: "When we first heard Harry and Meghan were moving to Montecito, there were definitely some concerns."

"There had already been so much negative press and attention surrounding them and the royal family, and I think people worried about what kind of spotlight that could bring to such a quiet community," noted the resident.