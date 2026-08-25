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Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's 'Snobbish Behavior' Sparked Issues Hiring Housekeepers for Montecito Mansion — 'Word Got Around'

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's alleged 'snobbish' behavior has been blamed for her struggles to hire housekeepers, per new claims.

Aug. 25 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle's "snobbish behavior" made it impossible to hire staff to work at her Montecito mansion, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, lived in the property for six years with husband Prince Harry, 41, after quitting the U.K. and stepping down from their royal duties.

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'She Would Come Across as Snobbish and Rude'

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Source: MEGA

The way Meghan came across in interviews put candidates off, insiders alleged.

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“She had trouble hiring maids because a lot of the housekeepers in Montecito didn't want to work for them," an insider told Page Six. "Meghan would interview people herself and could come across as really snobbish and rude."

"Some of them were so offended by the way she spoke to them that word started getting around," added the insider. "It got to the point where people would joke that all the maids in Montecito hated them."

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Meghan Markle Bullying Accusations Resurface

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Source: MEGA

The Duchess has been accused of bullying before.

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Similar claims have previously been made against the former Suits' star. During her time as a working royal in the U.K., Meghan was accused of bullying by palace aids, resulting in the Palace launching an investigation.

The findings were never released and Meghan denied the claims.

As Radar reported, Meghan and Harry's neighbors in California were allegedly quietly relieved about the couple relocating.

One resident told Page Six: "When we first heard Harry and Meghan were moving to Montecito, there were definitely some concerns."

"There had already been so much negative press and attention surrounding them and the royal family, and I think people worried about what kind of spotlight that could bring to such a quiet community," noted the resident.

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Neighbors Rejoice Over Departing Sussexes

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Source: MEGA

Locals are reportedly delighted Meghan and Harry are leaving the neighborhood.

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The resident noted they "couldn't be more thrilled" now that the Sussexes are heading across the pond, adding: "Montecito is a very private, peaceful place, and I think a lot of people here will be happy to see things go back to being a little quieter."

While Montecito is home to plenty of other high-profile residents, including Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe, the local said Harry and Meghan brought an unusual level of press and media attention to the normally quiet community.

Meanwhile, another neighbor was more blunt in their appraisal of the Sussexes, saying: "Good riddance."

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Neighbors are reportedly looking forward to peace and quiet after Meghan and Harry move to the U.K.
Source: MEGA

Neighbors are reportedly looking forward to peace and quiet after Meghan and Harry move to the U.K.

The insider claims many people are "happy" to see the Sussexes go, as the couple is allegedly "always asking for grandiose favors" from their friends and acquaintances "because of their titles," and "never giving anything back" to them or "the actual Montecito community."

They added: "The town is exhausted by them, the entitlement and the never-ending drama."

According to the source, some locals have even taken to referring to the pair as the "Grift and Griftess of Sussex."

As Radar previously reported, it was revealed earlier this month Harry and Meghan would be returning to the U.K. after six years in the U.S. and have already enrolled their two children into British schools.

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