Dolly Parton Was 'Bottled Up With Emotion' Following Husband Carl Dean's Death — As Singer Dies 17 Months Later

Though married to one of music's biggest superstars, Dean preferred to live a private life away from the spotlight. While his family did not reveal his cause of death, he had reportedly been managing various health struggles, including Alzheimer's disease, before his passing.

Friends believe Parton's own recent crippling health issues were sparked by her husband's death, with pals believing grief, more than illness, was the main reason why she's struggled to resume singing and entertaining.

"The life she lives now without him is crippled in comparison. To know that she will never be the same absolutely has affected her deeply," one insider shared after Parton was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency a year ago.

"Emotionally, personally, physically, it all has taken a toll. This loss will and has forever changed her and is a main reason that she has had health issues as of late."