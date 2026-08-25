EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Began Planning Her Funeral After Her Husband Carl Died — She Knew She Wasn't 'Going to Live Forever'

On Tuesday, August 25, Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, confirmed her passing in a video posted on her official Instagram.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," he began.

"But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he noted. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

"She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not," he continued in his lengthy statement. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

In his conclusion, Seaver assured her beloved fans, "She will always love you."

According to Parton's team, her funeral will be a "small, private service" for close family and friends. Her loved ones were also encouraged to celebrate her career on social media and donate to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library instead of sending flowers.