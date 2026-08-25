EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Began Planning Her Funeral After Her Husband Carl Died — She Knew She Wasn't 'Going to Live Forever'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton reportedly began getting her end-of-life affairs in order a year before she died at 80, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the source, the Jolene singer made preparations for her own funeral after her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, passed away.
Carl Dean Died at 82
Parton and Dean met in 1964 and tied the knot in 1966. They remained married until his death at 82 years old in March 2025.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," the I Will Always Love You singer wrote via Instagram at the time. "Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
Dolly Parton Wasn't 'the Same' After Husband's Death
As Parton battled "numerous" health issues, a source told Radar that she was well aware that she wasn't "going to live forever."
"And, frankly, she’s been dying of a broken heart ever since (her husband) Carl died," added the source. "She just hasn’t been the same."
Dolly Parton Speaks Out on the 'Loss' of Her Husband
Months after he passed away, Parton spoke out on her journey through grief as she called their lives together "a great old love story."
"Most people don’t stay that close that long. That’s a loss," she told People in November 2025. "Nobody can ever know that unless you’ve experienced it yourself. He will always be in my heart and in my memories."
Fondly remembering her longtime partner, she called him "very independent."
"He liked being alone. He didn’t really care about being with anybody but me," she confessed. "He had a few friends, but he loved being on the farm and doing his thing. He was kind of a loner, which worked out best for us."
Dolly Parton's Family Confirms Her Death
On Tuesday, August 25, Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, confirmed her passing in a video posted on her official Instagram.
"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," he began.
"But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he noted. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."
"She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not," he continued in his lengthy statement. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."
In his conclusion, Seaver assured her beloved fans, "She will always love you."
According to Parton's team, her funeral will be a "small, private service" for close family and friends. Her loved ones were also encouraged to celebrate her career on social media and donate to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library instead of sending flowers.