EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Reeling From Fresh Family Loss Amid Health Struggles

The 80-year-old superstar's older brother Coy "Denver" Parton passed on July 23 at 82 – a little more than a year after Dolly lost her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean , in March 2025.

Dolly Parton is reeling from the death of another family member – and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones worry the grief could crush her.

"Dolly is still grieving Carl so losing her brother is extra difficult," shared a close source. "The only thing getting her through is her deep faith. She believes in her heart she will be reunited with Carl and all her loved ones on the other side when she passes.

"Losing family is part of the human experience, but that doesn't automatically erase the pain of missing them.

"Dolly is never self-pitying and always does her best to focus on everything she has to be grateful for, but it's obvious to everyone all this grief is weighing on her."