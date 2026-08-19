EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Reeling From Fresh Family Loss Amid Health Struggles
Aug. 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton is reeling from the death of another family member – and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones worry the grief could crush her.
The 80-year-old superstar's older brother Coy "Denver" Parton passed on July 23 at 82 – a little more than a year after Dolly lost her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, in March 2025.
Family Losses Weigh on Dolly
"Dolly is still grieving Carl so losing her brother is extra difficult," shared a close source. "The only thing getting her through is her deep faith. She believes in her heart she will be reunited with Carl and all her loved ones on the other side when she passes.
"Losing family is part of the human experience, but that doesn't automatically erase the pain of missing them.
"Dolly is never self-pitying and always does her best to focus on everything she has to be grateful for, but it's obvious to everyone all this grief is weighing on her."
Health Issues Keep Dolly Sidelined
Adding to concerns, the Jolene singer has been sidelined by lingering health issues. As RadarOnline.com readers know, she canceled an appearance at Dollywood due to kidney stones last September and postponed her now-canceled Las Vegas residency the following month to undergo a "few procedures."
After missing her birthday celebration in January, Dolly announced in May that she was "responding really well to meds and treatment."
The 9 to 5 singer is "desperate to get back on stage as soon as possible," added a source. "Everyone, including her doctors, knows that, but as of now, it's simply not possible."
Dolly Turns to Faith Daily
The insider added: "Having to slow down so much because of all her health issues has been a very tough adjustment for Dolly.
"She's coping by spending a lot of her time in prayer. She has her own little chapel right on her ranch and most days she's there morning and night."