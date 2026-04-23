EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton — 'The Truth About My Health'… Including How 'My Husband Is Waiting for Me'

Parton confided: "I have not been touring, as you know. I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them,"

"I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl [Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, who died in March 2025] and a lot of other little things going on.

"I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically. But all is good. It didn't slow me down."

Parton had to cancel her previous scheduled appearance at Dollywood in September when a bout with kidney stones led to an infection.

"Dolly is a trouper," said a source, "but even she has her limits, and she pushed herself too hard. She needed to take a break."