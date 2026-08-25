Dolly Parton Canceled Dollywood Appearance Days Before Her Death at 80: Country Icon Confessed She Was 'Dehydrated' and Couldn't Travel

"I’m still in Nashville, and I’m sorry about that," Parton, who was all smiles and dressed in pink with edited butterfly wings flapping behind her, explained to the crowd.

"Now I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues. And sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated," she continued in a TikTok video shared by a fan. "And I’m dehydrated."

"My Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.’ So I guess if your doctor tells you, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’ you ain’t traveling this week," she added.