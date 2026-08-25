Dolly Parton Canceled Dollywood Appearance Days Before Her Death at 80: Country Icon Confessed She Was 'Dehydrated' and Couldn't Travel
Aug. 25 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton canceled an appearance to celebrate the opening of a new ride at Dollywood days before she died at 80, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On August 14, fans gathered for the grand opening of Nightflight Expedition at the famed theme park, but Parton was only able to attend the event via pre-recorded video.
Dolly Parton Apologized to Fans in Pre-Recorded Video
"I’m still in Nashville, and I’m sorry about that," Parton, who was all smiles and dressed in pink with edited butterfly wings flapping behind her, explained to the crowd.
"Now I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I have had a few little health issues. And sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated," she continued in a TikTok video shared by a fan. "And I’m dehydrated."
"My Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.’ So I guess if your doctor tells you, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’ you ain’t traveling this week," she added.
Dolly Parton Dead at 80
Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, confirmed her tragic passing in a video shared to her official Instagram on Tuesday, August 25.
"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now," Seaver said.
"It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness," he continued. "But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."
'Her Spirit Will Live With Us Forever'
Seaver also sent a message directly to her millions of fans around the world.
"She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not," he continued. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."
"She will always love you."
Dolly Parton Fans Send All Their Love After Tragic News
Fans flooded the comments section with love for the late country singer.
One person wrote, "One of life’s true treasures. What a light she brought to this world. Absolutely heartbroken," and a second person said, "We must continue her light. I will miss her so much."
Several celebrities also joined in on celebrating Parton's life.
Once Upon a Time actress Karen David added, "Queen of our hearts forevermore. Truly, one of the greatest with the kindest heart and infectious, inspiring, soul. We will always love you!"
The Walking Dead alum Khary Payton penned, "What an extraordinary woman. I’m very sorry for your family’s loss."