Dolly Parton Made Heartbreaking Admission About Having 'So Many Things' She Wanted to Achieve Just Four Days Before Her Death at 80

She told People, "I'm still workin’! You know me – as I've often said – I've dreamed myself into a corner, and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."

Parton didn't give out a concrete list for those plans, but did explain she wouldn't let her own health woes hold her back.

"Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin'!" Parton said at the time.

Parton also previously admitted to "dealing with some health issues," which she put on the back burner to help take care of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, before his death in 2025.

She added, "Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health."