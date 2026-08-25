Dolly Parton Made Heartbreaking Admission About Having 'So Many Things' She Wanted to Achieve Just Four Days Before Her Death at 80
Aug. 25 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton was vulnerable about her hopes for the future just days before she died at age 80.
The famed country star's family announced she died on August 25, 2026, through a heartbreaking tribute video, but four days before her death, she alluded to having more aspirations for her life and career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dolly Parton Made Plans for Future Before Death
She told People, "I'm still workin’! You know me – as I've often said – I've dreamed myself into a corner, and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."
Parton didn't give out a concrete list for those plans, but did explain she wouldn't let her own health woes hold her back.
"Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin'!" Parton said at the time.
Parton also previously admitted to "dealing with some health issues," which she put on the back burner to help take care of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, before his death in 2025.
She added, "Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health."
Parton's Nephew Delivers Message to Fans
Her nephew, Brian Seaver, announced her death through an Instagram video, identifying himself as Cassie Parton's son.
He said, "I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.
"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”
He added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."
'She Will Always Love You'
Seaver also acknowledged the impact Parton had on the life of her fans.
"She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not" he said. "Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."
"She will always love you," Seaver told the fans in an emotional farewell.
Parton Remembered for Music and Philanthropy
Parton's legacy included hits like I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5, and Jolene. However, it extended far beyond her musical prowess. She made numerous appearances in media on television, often playing herself in fictionalized versions.
Plus, she was known for her charitable giving and heart focused on community. Parton is estimated to have given away hundreds of millions of dollars in life to various causes. Primarily, she spearheaded a reading initiative, donating over $500million of free books to children. She also donated to disaster relief and healthcare research.