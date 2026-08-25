Celine Zabout Is Building an Aviation Training Platform Around Understanding, Not Shortcuts

My Flight Academy brings online ground school, instructor tools, student tracking, and a flipped-classroom approach into one system designed to make training more connected without replacing real instruction.

Aviation students have more digital tools than ever. They can watch lessons, take quizzes, search regulations, review videos, join forums, and find explanations within minutes. Celine Zabout sees the value in that access, but she also sees the risk.

More content does not always create better pilots.

Zabout is the founder and CEO of My Flight Academy LLC, an aeronautical knowledge curriculum designer, commercial pilot, and FAA flight and ground instructor. Her work sits at the intersection of aviation education, curriculum design, online learning, and instructor support. She is building a training platform around a belief that sounds simple, but often gets lost in digital education: technology should help students learn more deeply, not just move through content faster.

“Technology should not replace instruction,” Zabout says. “It should make instruction more focused, more useful, and more connected to what the student actually needs.”

That belief shaped My Flight Academy from the beginning. Many aviation programs solve one part of the training process. Some offer videos. Some focus on test preparation. Some manage student records. Zabout wanted something more connected, a system where self-study, instructor guidance, progress tracking, and flight preparation could support one another instead of sitting in separate places.

Her focus is not only on what students study. It is how their preparation shows up later, when they sit with an instructor or step into the airplane.

“Access to information is not the same as understanding,” she says. “In aviation, that difference matters.”

My Flight Academy’s VFR course gives students organized ground training with video lessons, slides, FAA-based reading assignments, audio options, quizzes, resource materials, and written test preparation. The platform also includes a Student Console with progress tracking, notes, instructor connection tools, and lifetime access so students can return to the material as their training continues.