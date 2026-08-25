Jacky and Julez Are Challenging Conventional Ideas About Making Money Online

For years, making money online has often been associated with becoming an influencer, building a large audience, or constantly creating content. Jacky and Julez believe that assumption overlooks another side of the digital economy: businesses built around systems rather than personalities. The entrepreneurs, whose names are Julia Meiners and Jaqueline Besanceney, have developed their approach after years of experimenting with different online business models. Their experiences included e-commerce, digital products, affiliate marketing, and other internet-based ventures. They say those experiences changed how they viewed online entrepreneurship. Instead of treating visibility as a requirement for building a business, they became interested in models that could operate with less dependence on a founder's personal profile.

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“We realized that not everyone wants to become an influencer,” Julez says. “Some people are interested in building a business, but they do not necessarily want their personal identity to be the business.” That idea has shaped much of their work around what is commonly described as faceless entrepreneurship. The approach uses digital platforms, content systems, automation, and other online tools while reducing the emphasis on personal branding. For Jacky and Julez, the concept is less about avoiding social media and more about reconsidering its role in entrepreneurship. Social platforms can provide access to customers and communities, but they argue that building a large personal following should not necessarily be viewed as the starting point for every online business.

The shift also reflects broader changes in the digital economy. Automation tools and increasingly accessible technology have lowered some of the barriers to launching online ventures. At the same time, creator burnout and the pressure to remain constantly visible have prompted some entrepreneurs to reconsider personality-driven business models. "Building an online business does not have to mean turning your entire life into content,” Jacky says. Their perspective does not suggest that influencer businesses or personal brands are disappearing. Instead, they see them as one option among several. As online entrepreneurship continues to mature, that distinction could become increasingly important. The next generation of digital businesses may not be defined solely by follower counts or individual personalities, but by the systems, processes, and ideas operating behind them.