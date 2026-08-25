Dolly Parton Dead at 80: Iconic Singer Passes Away Just Days After Claiming She Was 'Still Healing' From Health Issues

In a video message, Brian Seaver, the son of Dolly's sister, Cassie, announced "the passing of my aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean."

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," Seaver somberly continued. "As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it til now."

He continued: "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."