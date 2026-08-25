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Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Dead at 80: Iconic Singer Passes Away Just Days After Claiming She Was 'Still Healing' From Health Issues

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Dolly Parton has died.

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Aug. 25 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton has died at age 80, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Her nephew, who also serves as her head of security, announced the death on Instagram.

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Dolly Parton's Nephew Announced Her Passing

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The legendary singer was 80.
Source: mega

The legendary singer was 80.

In a video message, Brian Seaver, the son of Dolly's sister, Cassie, announced "the passing of my aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean."

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," Seaver somberly continued. "As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it til now."

He continued: "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

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Source: dollyparton/instagram

Dolly's nephew then shared a personal memory of touring with the country music all-star in the 1980s.

"Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible," he continued. "Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent.

"By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history."

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A Message to Dolly Parton's Legion of Fans

A cause of death was not given, but she had been in failing health since the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in 2025.
Source: mega

A cause of death was not given, but she had been in failing health since the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in 2025.

Seaver then addressed Dolly's legions of fans: "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not.

"Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever.

"Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."

Seaver ended his statement, saying, "Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly – Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you."

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Dolly Parton Had Been Dealing with Health Setbacks Since the Death of Husband

The legends career spanned more than six decades.
Source: mega

The legend's career spanned more than six decades.

Dolly is the best-selling female country music artist of all time, having sold more than 160 million albums worldwide. The music and acting icon spent more than six decades in entertainment, treating fans to hits like Jolene, 9 to 5, and I Will Always Love You.

But her health had been failing in recent years, even as she tried to lift spirits just last Friday, Aug. 21, acknowledging her setbacks after the March 2025 death of her husband, Carl Dean.

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Dolly Parton Never Lost Her Faith or Her Optimism

Dolly shared an optimistic attitude just days ago.
Source: mega

Dolly Parton shared an optimistic attitude just days ago.

"As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she told People.

"You know, this isn’t the first time I've had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health."

She promised, "Even though I’m still healin', I’m still workin'! You know me – as I've often said – I've dreamed myself into a corner, and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."

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