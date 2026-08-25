Dolly Parton's Heartbreaking Final Post: Country Music Icon Celebrated Major Milestone for Hit Song Just Days Before Her Death at 80

Parton's nephew, Brian Seaver, made the devastating announcement on August 25 that the Jolene singer died just days after she shared a video celebrating the 43rd anniversary of her hit duet Islands in the Stream with the late Kenny Rogers .

Just one week before her death at 80, Dolly Parton shared an endearing performance video with fans that would tragically become her final social media post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rogers died on March 20, 2020, at the age of 81 from natural causes.

The beloved duet was a monster hit for Parton and close pal Rogers, soaring to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while also conquering the country and adult contemporary charts.

Parton shared a lively video performing the hit song alongside Rogers back in the day, celebrating its release on August 15, 1983.

Fans from around the world flooded the comments, telling Parton how much the song meant to them.

"We used to listen to this in the car in NZ on cassette tape in the 80s. Love it, so uplifting," one follower from New Zealand gushed.

"Is it strange that I remember watching this performance on your variety show when it aired?" a second fan noted about Parton's variety show on ABC that ran for one season from September 1987 through May 1988.

"Takes me back to my childhood," a third user shared, while a fourth told Parton, "Just listened to this as I was checking today. She is such a blessing to this earth! Wish I was just able to meet her. Pure and graceful."